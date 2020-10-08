Darius Leonard Hopes to Play Sunday, But That Depends on How Injured Groin Heals

INDIANAPOLIS — Based on how Darius Leonard approaches his job, there isn’t a shred of doubt about his desire to play on Sunday.

But the leading tackler on the Indianapolis Colts’ No. 1-ranked defense understands he has to listen to trainers who are evaluating how a groin injury suffered last Sunday responds to treatment.

The All-Pro linebacker missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but says he’s the type of player who could not work out during the week but still play on Sunday, when the Colts (3-1) visit the Cleveland Browns (3-1).

“I’m feeling better each day,” Leonard said on a Thursday Zoom video call. “You have to take it one day at a time. I think that we’re going to take all the right precautions. If I’m going to practice or if I’m not going to practice, I really don’t know yet but the ultimate goal is to be out there on Sunday.

“But you have to be smart, you have to take care of yourself. You want to be out there, so that is the ultimate goal to be out there on Sunday. But, it’s all up to the Lord. You just have to take your time and just take it day-by-day.”

Linebacker Darius Leonard leads the Colts with 27 total tackles. Jenna Watson/USA TODAY Sports

Leonard suffered the injury late in the first half of the 19-11 road win at Chicago. He missed the second half after testing the groin and realizing it was a no-go.

Not having Leonard would be a huge absence. He’s not just a dynamic playmaker but the defense’s fiery leader. Aside from making the defensive calls, a responsibility given to Anthony Walker at Chicago, nobody on the Colts plays with more intensity than “The Maniac.”

Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke suffered a thumb injury that required surgery on Monday. He was a full-practice participant on Thursday, but the second-year pro would have that hand wrapped if he plays.

The Browns are off to their best start since 2001 and have the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense. Cleveland has scored 118 points in its three-game win streak.

It’s possible that Leonard is a game-time decision, based on how the groin is feeling when he gets to the stadium on Sunday. The Colts understandably don’t want to risk one of their best players re-aggravating the injury and extending his absence for more games.

“Yes, you’re definitely thinking that,” Leonard said. “Me as a competitor, I want to go, I want to go, I want to be out there. But sometimes, you’ve got to have your trainers or someone to be there and take your mind out of it because you’re a competitor, you want to be out there. They’ve got to save you from yourself sometimes. So I’m going to take all my right precautions, I’m going to do everything in my will to get back. Hopefully, I will be back. You know that’s the ultimate goal.

“But I just hope the trainers, if they see something funky but I’m saying I’m ready, hopefully they do take and pull me (aside) and say, ‘You know what? It’s a long season. Just be careful with it.’"

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)