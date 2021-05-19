Despite Strong Rookie Season, Jonathan Taylor Lands Outside Top 15 in PFF RB Rankings

After finishing third in the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie, one could expect Jonathan Taylor to be highly thought of ahead of the 2021 season. PFF doesn't share that sentiment, placing Taylor outside the top 15

Derrick Henry. Dalvin Cook.

Those were the only two names ahead of standout Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in 2020 when it came to rushing yards.

Taylor came on strong as a rookie down the stretch, helping carrying the Colts to the postseason. After closing the season on a historic pace, one would think the Colts' second-year workhorse would be held in high regard heading into the 2021 season.

That's not the case currently, as Pro Football Focus - in its position by position ranking - slotted Taylor outside of the top 15 running backs, landing the Colt at No. 16 overall.

Interestingly enough, Henry and Cook came in at No. 1 and No. 2, matching how they finished in rushing yards. It took a while to find Taylor on the list though.

Here's what PFF's Sam Monson had to say about Taylor's No. 16 ranking:

It took him a little while to get rolling, but once he did, we saw how talented Taylor was during his rookie season. The Colts back led all rookies in rushing yards, notching 15 carries of 15 or more yards and 35 carries that went for at least 10 yards.

While it did take Taylor until roughly midway through the season to get going, there were few running backs better than the Wisconsin product down the stretch.

Considering Monson points out that Taylor led all rookies in rushing yards, carries of 15 yards or more and carries of 10 yards or more, you would think Taylor would be the top running back on the board out of his draft class, right?

That's not the case with Monson's rankings.

Monson slotted Washington Football Team rookie Antonio Gibson one spot ahead of Taylor at No. 15 overall.

It's not all frustrating for the Colts though, as No. 2 do-everything running back Nyheim Hines slotted inside the top 32 at running back in Monson's rankings, grabbing the No. 27 overall spot.

Here's what Monson had to say about Hines:

One of the most fun players to watch in the NFL, Hines may never be a bell cow, but that doesn’t mean he can’t do a little bit of everything for the Colts. Hines broke 20 tackles on 95 carries this season, but he also caught 83.3% of the passes thrown his way.

I've said it before and said it again: Hines is the new-age Darren Sproles. He's dynamic with the football in his hands as a runner and receiver, can make guys miss in a phone booth, and has the power to run through would-be tacklers anywhere on the field.

With Taylor and Hines landing inside the top 32, it's clear the Colts have a terrific running back tandem. Add in Marlon Mack as the No. 3 when he's healthy and look out.

In fact, the Colts' tandem marked one of just five teams to have two running backs land in Monson's top 32, with the others being the Cleveland Browns' pairing of Nick Chubb (No. 4) and Kareem Hunt (No. 10), Las Vegas's Josh Jacobs (No. 9) and Kenyan Drake (No. 31), the Dallas Cowboys' pairing of Ezekiel Elliott (No. 12) and Tony Pollard (No. 21), Denver's Melvin Gordon III (No. 17) and rookie Javonte Williams (No. 24), and Jacksonville's James Robinson (No. 18) and rookie Travis Etienne (No. 23).

