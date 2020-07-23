Disrespecting Darius Leonard Benefits Colts
Phillip B. Wilson
Darius Leonard entered the NFL with a proverbial chip on his shoulder pads as a small-school linebacker determined to prove himself.
Sometimes, the perception of a player’s value provides fuel to the fire. The second-round pick out of South Carolina State wasn’t selected until the second round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, yet led the NFL in tackles as a rookie.
Leonard fumed at the end of that debut when he wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl, but was selected First-Team All-Pro. Although he missed three starts due to injury in 2019, “The Maniac” continued to be a tackle machine with a penchant for making impact plays. He earned a Pro Bowl nod the second time around as well as Second-Team All-Pro.
But amassing 244 total tackles, 12 sacks, seven interceptions, and six forced fumbles in two seasons didn’t impress the EA Sports video game creators of Madden NFL 21, who recently gave Leonard an 85 rating.
Once again, that slight won’t sit well with him.
He posted a video on Twitter about how that rating has him working hard to prepare for his third season.
It’s just a video game, but this will benefit the Colts, who won’t have to worry about Leonard being ready for 2020. Coupled with the offseason addition of All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who will demand attention and is the kind of impact player who will keep Leonard free to make more plays, expect to see “The Maniac” run wild.
NFL.com writer Adam Rank listed Leonard’s 85 among his “Ten most egregiously off-base ratings in ‘Madden NFL 21.’” Rank listed Leonard sixth, and offered this observation:
“My favorite story about Leonard is that he led the NFL in tackles in 2018 and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award — but he wasn't selected to the Pro Bowl. First-team All-Pro? Yes. But not the Pro Bowl. Well, that wrong was righted last season, with Leonard earning a slot on the Pro Bowl squad, only to be hit with another form of disrespect: this Madden rating. I'm not sure Leonard needs to be ranked as high as Bobby Wagner (98). But I would certainly place him in the next tier."
Other Colts should have an issue with their Madden rating.
Kenny Moore II is one of the NFL’s best slot cornerbacks, yet received an 80 rating. He appreciated former teammate Darius Butler taking EA Sports to task.
An argument could be made that Colts two-time All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson deserved better than a 94, which sounds like a nice number, but he’s considered one of the best to play his position.
Buckner was acquired in March for a first-round draft choice, the 13th overall in 2020, yet his rating was just 87, not exactly high for a player considered the second-best at his position after Aaron Donald.
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. led the Colts in tackles in 2019, which translated to just a 73? Linebacker Bobby Okereke had a solid rookie season, in which he was considered one of the best newcomers at his position, but he got a 72.
The Colts tweeted a snapshot of top Madden NFL 21 ratings for their players.
Madden 21 video game ratings
Offensive left guard Quenton Nelson 94
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner 87
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton 87
Left tackle Anthony Castonzo 85
Linebacker Darius Leonard 85
Defensive end Justin Houston 85
Running back Marlon Mack 85
Center Ryan Kelly 85
Offensive right tackle Braden Smith 82
Safety Malik Hooker 82
Quarterback Philip Rivers 82
Tight end Jack Doyle 81
Cornerback Kenny Moore 80
Tight end Trey Burton 80
Defensive tackle Denico Autry 76
Defensive end Kemoko Turay 75
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin 75
Running back Nyheim Hines 75
Safety Khari Willis 74
Punter Rigoberto Sanchez 74
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes 74
Wide receiver Zach Pascal 74
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. 73
Running back Jonathan Taylor 73
Offensive right guard Mark Glowinski 73
Linebacker Bobby Okereke 72
Running back Jordan Wilkins 72
Wide receiver Parris Campbell 72
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett 71
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. 71
Cornerback T.J. Carrie 71
Defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis 71
Defensive end Ben Banogu 70
Wide receiver Chad Williams 70
Cornerback Marvell Tell III 70
Fullback Roosevelt Nix 70
Wide receiver Marcus Johnson 70
Safety George Odum 69
Safety Julian Blackmon 69
Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship 68
Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad 67
Linebacker Matthew Adams 67
Wide receiver Daurice Fountain 67
Defensive tackle Sheldon Day 67
Kicker Chase McLaughlin 66
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox 66
Linebacker Zaire Franklin 66
Wide receiver Ashton Dulin 65
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart 65
Running back Darius Jackson 64
Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon 64
Defensive end Gerri Green 64
Linebacker E.J. Speed 63
Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers 63
Quarterback Jacob Eason 63
Defensive tackle Rob Windsor 63
Linebacker Jordan Glasgow 62
Linebacker Skai Moore 62
Tight end Xavier Grimble 62
Wide receiver Artavis Scott 61
Offensive guard Danny Pinter 61
Running back Bruce Anderson 60
Tight end Matt Lengel 60
Cornerback Lafayette Pitts 59
Safety Rolan Milligan 59
Quarterback Chad Kelly 57
Center Javon Patterson 56
Offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark 56
Offensive tackle Andrew Donnal 55
Guard Jake Eldrenkamp 55
Offensive lineman Chaz Green 53
