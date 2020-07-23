Disrespecting Darius Leonard Benefits Colts

Darius Leonard entered the NFL with a proverbial chip on his shoulder pads as a small-school linebacker determined to prove himself.

Sometimes, the perception of a player’s value provides fuel to the fire. The second-round pick out of South Carolina State wasn’t selected until the second round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, yet led the NFL in tackles as a rookie.

Leonard fumed at the end of that debut when he wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl, but was selected First-Team All-Pro. Although he missed three starts due to injury in 2019, “The Maniac” continued to be a tackle machine with a penchant for making impact plays. He earned a Pro Bowl nod the second time around as well as Second-Team All-Pro.

But amassing 244 total tackles, 12 sacks, seven interceptions, and six forced fumbles in two seasons didn’t impress the EA Sports video game creators of Madden NFL 21, who recently gave Leonard an 85 rating.

Once again, that slight won’t sit well with him.

He posted a video on Twitter about how that rating has him working hard to prepare for his third season.

It’s just a video game, but this will benefit the Colts, who won’t have to worry about Leonard being ready for 2020. Coupled with the offseason addition of All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who will demand attention and is the kind of impact player who will keep Leonard free to make more plays, expect to see “The Maniac” run wild.

NFL.com writer Adam Rank listed Leonard’s 85 among his “Ten most egregiously off-base ratings in ‘Madden NFL 21.’” Rank listed Leonard sixth, and offered this observation:

“My favorite story about Leonard is that he led the NFL in tackles in 2018 and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award — but he wasn't selected to the Pro Bowl. First-team All-Pro? Yes. But not the Pro Bowl. Well, that wrong was righted last season, with Leonard earning a slot on the Pro Bowl squad, only to be hit with another form of disrespect: this Madden rating. I'm not sure Leonard needs to be ranked as high as Bobby Wagner (98). But I would certainly place him in the next tier."

Other Colts should have an issue with their Madden rating.

Kenny Moore II is one of the NFL’s best slot cornerbacks, yet received an 80 rating. He appreciated former teammate Darius Butler taking EA Sports to task.

An argument could be made that Colts two-time All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson deserved better than a 94, which sounds like a nice number, but he’s considered one of the best to play his position.

Buckner was acquired in March for a first-round draft choice, the 13th overall in 2020, yet his rating was just 87, not exactly high for a player considered the second-best at his position after Aaron Donald.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. led the Colts in tackles in 2019, which translated to just a 73? Linebacker Bobby Okereke had a solid rookie season, in which he was considered one of the best newcomers at his position, but he got a 72.

The Colts tweeted a snapshot of top Madden NFL 21 ratings for their players.

Madden 21 video game ratings

Offensive left guard Quenton Nelson 94

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner 87

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton 87

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo 85

Linebacker Darius Leonard 85

Defensive end Justin Houston 85

Running back Marlon Mack 85

Center Ryan Kelly 85

Offensive right tackle Braden Smith 82

Safety Malik Hooker 82

Quarterback Philip Rivers 82

Tight end Jack Doyle 81

Cornerback Kenny Moore 80

Tight end Trey Burton 80

Defensive tackle Denico Autry 76

Defensive end Kemoko Turay 75

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin 75

Running back Nyheim Hines 75

Safety Khari Willis 74

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez 74

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes 74

Wide receiver Zach Pascal 74

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. 73

Running back Jonathan Taylor 73

Offensive right guard Mark Glowinski 73

Linebacker Bobby Okereke 72

Running back Jordan Wilkins 72

Wide receiver Parris Campbell 72

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett 71

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. 71

Cornerback T.J. Carrie 71

Defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis 71

Defensive end Ben Banogu 70

Wide receiver Chad Williams 70

Cornerback Marvell Tell III 70

Fullback Roosevelt Nix 70

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson 70

Safety George Odum 69

Safety Julian Blackmon 69

Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship 68

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad 67

Linebacker Matthew Adams 67

Wide receiver Daurice Fountain 67

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day 67

Kicker Chase McLaughlin 66

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox 66

Linebacker Zaire Franklin 66

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin 65

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart 65

Running back Darius Jackson 64

Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon 64

Defensive end Gerri Green 64

Linebacker E.J. Speed 63

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers 63

Quarterback Jacob Eason 63

Defensive tackle Rob Windsor 63

Linebacker Jordan Glasgow 62

Linebacker Skai Moore 62

Tight end Xavier Grimble 62

Wide receiver Artavis Scott 61

Offensive guard Danny Pinter 61

Running back Bruce Anderson 60

Tight end Matt Lengel 60

Cornerback Lafayette Pitts 59

Safety Rolan Milligan 59

Quarterback Chad Kelly 57

Center Javon Patterson 56

Offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark 56

Offensive tackle Andrew Donnal 55

Guard Jake Eldrenkamp 55

Offensive lineman Chaz Green 53

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)