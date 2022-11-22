Eagles' Nick Sirianni takes Shot at Colts over Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 on Sunday, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had something to say to traveling fans immediately after the game.

"That sh*t was for Frank Reich," Sirianni shouted to Eagles fans who had gathered in the stands behind Philadelphia's bench after the game.

The Colts fired Reich on November 7th, and Sirianni has a long history with Indianapolis' former head coach.

Sirianni served as Reich's offensive coordinator in Indianapolis from 2018-2020, and he had previously worked with Reich with the San Diego Chargers.

Reich was replaced by former Colts Pro-Bowl center Jeff Saturday in a move that surprised many around the NFL.

The Eagles head coach has his team off to a 9-1 start after going 9-8 his first season in Philadelphia.

The loss dropped the Colts to 4-6-1 on the season and virtually eliminated them from playoff contention. Indianapolis takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Monday night.

The Steelers are having problems of their own as they have limped their way to a 3-7 season.

The Colts are a 2.5-point favorite according to SI Sportsbook. The home team will be sporting a different look as well, as they don their 1950s throwback uniforms.