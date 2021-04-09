ESPN Analyst Urges Colts to Make One Final Move

In a relatively quiet free agency period, the Colts still have one glaring need on both sides of the football. ESPN's Bill Barnwell urges the Colts to make one final move.

By this point in the offseason, it's well known what holes the Indianapolis Colts have on the roster ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Knowing that, national media analysts continue to spew hot takes regarding the Colts and what they should do ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell was the latest national media member to write a bunch of words regarding how the Colts can still win the offseason, and what they should do in free agency.

In Barnwell's latest piece, he urges the Colts to sign a...wait for it...pass rusher or left tackle. You don't say! No, seriously.

Here's what Barnwell had to say:

Sign an edge rusher. The draft appears to have more first-round picks at offensive tackle than it does on the edge, which would push Indy toward adding a rotation piece. A Houston return could still be in the cards, but Melvin Ingram, Jadeveon Clowney and Ryan Kerrigan are also still available. If the Colts prefer to address left tackle, Russell Okung is unsigned, which could lead to a scenario in which Okung explains Bitcoin to team owner Jim Irsay.

Okung is a name we haven't heard mentioned with the Colts as a possible marriage that works, but if he's reasonably affordable, that could be a solid addition to the Colts on a one or two-year deal.

However, when it comes to pass rushers, it's the same names regurgitated over and over again when it comes to the Colts and the national media. We know that General Manager Chris Ballard and the Colts remain in touch with Justin Houston, who makes the most sense in free agency, considering fit, familiarity and production.

With all that said, Ballard and the Colts don't care about "winning the offseason." They care about winning actual games.

Yes, there are a few holes remaining on this roster, but whomever the Colts sign at left tackle or pass rusher at this point of the offseason isn't going to move the needle a ton and make them legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

