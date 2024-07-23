ESPN Expects Little from Colts in 2024 NFL Power Ranking
The Indianapolis Colts head into the 2024 season as a part of a loaded AFC conference that won't be easy to establish a foothold in. Also, even deeper than that, the Colts have what could become the most competitive division in football in the AFC South, currently led by C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. With so much talent around Indianapolis in their conference, they'll need to take the next step forward with head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson to ensure that can happen.
However, ESPN doesn't believe Indy has much chance in their 2024 power ranking breakdown. In this article, their expert panel utilizes a formula to determine who gets ranked and where.
To do so, we asked our panel of experts -- Dan Graziano, Louis Riddick and Aaron Schatz -- to rate each team's quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster makeup, front office and coaching staff using this scale:
- 100: A+ (elite)
- 90: A (great)
- 80: B (very good)
- 70: C (average)
- 60: D (very bad)
- 50 and below: F (disastrous)
Indianapolis finds itself in a miserable 19th with an overall score of 78.2. Along with the overall rank, the experts also put together a 'reason for hope' and 'reason for concern' for each of the 32 franchises.
Reason for Hope
The Colts still might not know for sure whether Anthony Richardson is a franchise quarterback, considering he was limited to four starts before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in his rookie year, but they do know he has the talent and makeup to be one. And if nothing else happened last season, the Colts came out of it feeling absolutely fantastic about the choice they made at head coach with Shane Steichen.- Dan Graziano | ESPN
In short, Dan Graziano mentions the importance of Richardson remaining healthy and on the field. Weapons like running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Michael Pittman Jr. are even deadlier with the presence of Richardson at QB. Also, the offensive line has an easier time protecting a mobile passer like Richardson.
Not to forget Steichen, who helped an injury-bugged Colts team get nine victories in 2023. They were also on the cusp of winning the AFC South for the first time since 2014 but fell short with a dropped pass. The Colts are intriguing and potentially potent with Richardson on the field to amplify the offensive approach. Next, the negative side of things.
Reason for Concern
There are issues with the offensive line, at least relative to what the team has invested in the position group. With the NFL's second-most cap dollars allocated to the group, you'd expect a better performance than 26th in PBWR and 14th in RBWR. The line has to protect Richardson better in his return from injury, especially given his physical style of play.- Louis Riddick | ESPN
Louis Riddick is grasping at straws mentioning the offensive line as the issue, especially upon having a dominant and resurgent campaign. While right tackle Braden Smith had nagging injuries that limited him to 10 games played, the rest of the offensive line gelled under Tony Sparano Jr. Also, center Ryan Kelly returned to form and notched a fourth Pro Bowl in 2023 along with six-time Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson. Lastly, left tackle Bernhard Raimann broke out as one of the best tackles in football, finishing the campaign with strong Pro Football Focus blocking grades of 82.7 overall (7th among all tackles), 81.3 pass (9th among all tackles), and 74.6 run. It also must be noted that Richardson's injuries weren't due to his offensive line, but himself instead. The point is, that there are bigger issues than one of the strongest units of Indy's roster that could have been in this entry and made sense.
Indianapolis may not have received much love from ESPN, but their ceiling of promise is through the atmosphere. With a field general of Richardson's variety mixed with a diverse play-caller like Steichen, everything changes for the rest of the offense. Injury avoidance will be a big priority for Indianapolis in 2024 to avoid a repeat of last season. If they can do this, expect the Colts to surprise the ESPN expert panel with a better power ranking than 19th.
