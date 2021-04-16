Horseshoe Huddle
ESPN Expert Believes Colts Are Biggest Threat to Chiefs in AFC

ESPN's Louis Riddick, in a segment on ESPN's Get Up morning show made a bold statement about the Colts ahead of the 2021 season
The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns might be the popular pick to be the biggest "threat" to the Kansas City Chiefs' reign in the AFC, but one ESPN talking head went in a different direction Thursday morning, picking the Indianapolis Colts as the biggest threat to the Chiefs' budding dynasty.

Louis Riddick, a Monday Night Football analyst for ESPN and a future NFL general manager, dropped the bombshell statement Thursday morning on ESPN's popular morning show Get Up! with Mike Greenberg, picking the Colts as the his biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC.

The discussion comes on the heels of the Browns signing former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year, $10 million deal on Wednesday.

"I don't necessarily believe that they [the Browns] are [the biggest threat to the Chiefs]," Riddick said. "I do believe that they're continuing to do a great job of building out this roster, and kind of changing the expectations in Cleveland....But I think it's going to be the Indianapolis Colts that are going to provide the greatest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC because they have a lot of things going for them right now, as far as culture in Indianapolis, as far as personnel in Indianapolis.

"Now the question is, whether or not Frank Reich and one person in particular, that being Carson Wentz, can go ahead and be the cherry on top of this great program that they're putting together," Riddick added. "This team is very dangerous! ... I think they're set up for the long haul."

It's hard not to agree with Riddick. The optimist's stance is that the Colts are the second-best team in the AFC, right behind the Chiefs thanks to their defense, run game, terrific offensive line and a potential long-term answer at QB in Carson Wentz.

The pessimist's take goes back to the 2020 playoffs and remembers that the Colts fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Game, taking into account that the head-to-head matchup shows that the Colts are behind the Bills, especially at QB with Josh Allen a budding superstar in the NFL.

However, Riddick is spot on with parts of his take, highlighting the Colts' strong culture under Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, and the job they've done over the last few years building up a terrific core of players to compete for a Super Bowl title with.

Have thoughts on Louis Riddick's stance on the Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below!

