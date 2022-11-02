Skip to main content

What Grade did ESPN Give Colts in Nyheim Hines Trade?

How did ESPN feel the Indianapolis Colts did in their trade of Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills?
The Indianapolis Colts sent running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills in return for a conditional sixth-round pick and running back Zack Moss.

Colts fans seemed to have mixed reviews (at best) on the deal, but how did ESPN's Seth Walder feel about the deal? He graded each of the deadline-day deals across the NFL, and he gave the Colts a 'B' for their business with the Bills.

The 3-4-1 Colts are shifting gears after starting Sam Ehlinger at quarterback last week over Matt Ryan. Given that look toward the future, it's perfectly reasonable to deal Hines for a late-round pick. Like with many other deals this week, Hines offers more to the Bills than he does to the Colts right now. 

Moss fell out of favor in Buffalo, but there's no real downside to taking him and seeing how he fares as a backup behind Jonathan Taylor. Moss has recorded 17 rush yards over expectation this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats, but was at minus-61 yards last season. -- Seth Walder, ESPN

When the Colts made the move to bench Ryan for Ehlinger, it didn't exactly feel like the motivation was to kickstart a rebuild, but that's the angle Walder is taking.

Losing Hines didn't make the Colts better in the short term. He carries a $3-million dead cap hit for the Colts next season, but Indianapolis is no longer on the hook for the remaining two-years of the three-year deal he signed before the season.

Getting Moss in return is a depth play for the Colts this season. He is expendable after this year, because he carries only a $228,604 dead-cap number in 2023 according to Spotrac.

At 3-4-1, the Colts aren't out of the playoff race, but they didn't do anything at the trade deadline to enhance their chances of making the playoffs.

They've benched Ryan. They've fired Marcus Brady. They've traded away Nyheim Hines.

Can head coach Frank Reich be too far behind?

