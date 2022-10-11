ESPN NFL Power Rankings Unimpressed with Colts Win

The Indianapolis Colts have been in a steady fall since the beginning of the season in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings, and the win against the Denver Broncos did little to alleviate the descent.

Yes, the Colts won an ugly 12-9 overtime game, but ESPN is almost chalking it up to a fluke over the equally hapless Broncos.

The Colts are up one spot from No. 26 to No. 25 after their road win pushed the Colts record to .500 at 2-2-1.

What makes the ranking a little odd isn't the placement itself, it's that the Colts remain behind the 2-3 Broncos who look to be sinking fast.

Denver fell from 17 to No. 23. The Broncos have a worse record, just lost at home to the Colts and remain two spots above Indianapolis? This is a case of predetermined bias not quite being fully corrected yet.

It's becoming a tired storyline, but it remains true: The Colts' stunningly poor offensive line performance is undermining everything good about the team. The Colts are currently 31st in pass block win rate and 26th in run block win rate. Even setting aside the struggles of Matt Ryan, it's difficult to assess anything about the offense when the offensive line isn't functional. Meanwhile, the Colts' defense is getting better and the team's unproven pass-catchers are starting to step up. On top of that, the AFC South is, well, the AFC South. But will it matter if the line doesn't get stabilized? -- Stephen Holder, ESPN

Matt Ryan said after the win that the Colts know they need to play better but were happy to get the win in Denver.

They have a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season if they can win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sunday. The Colts were throttled 24-0 in Jacksonville last month, but the Jaguars have lost two in a row after back to back wins over the Colts and Chargers.

SI Sportsbook gives the Colts the slight 1.5-point edge this week, and Indianapolis needs the win on Sunday to improve their odds of making the playoffs which ESPN pegged at just 25.3%.