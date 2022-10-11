Skip to main content

ESPN NFL Power Rankings Unimpressed with Colts Win

The Indianapolis Colts went into Denver and came away with a win, but ESPN remains unimpressed with the team.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts have been in a steady fall since the beginning of the season in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings, and the win against the Denver Broncos did little to alleviate the descent.

Yes, the Colts won an ugly 12-9 overtime game, but ESPN is almost chalking it up to a fluke over the equally hapless Broncos.

 The Colts are up one spot from No. 26 to No. 25 after their road win pushed the Colts record to .500 at 2-2-1.

What makes the ranking a little odd isn't the placement itself, it's that the Colts remain behind the 2-3 Broncos who look to be sinking fast. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Denver fell from 17 to No. 23. The Broncos have a worse record, just lost at home to the Colts and remain two spots above Indianapolis? This is a case of predetermined bias not quite being fully corrected yet.

It's becoming a tired storyline, but it remains true: The Colts' stunningly poor offensive line performance is undermining everything good about the team. The Colts are currently 31st in pass block win rate and 26th in run block win rate. Even setting aside the struggles of Matt Ryan, it's difficult to assess anything about the offense when the offensive line isn't functional. Meanwhile, the Colts' defense is getting better and the team's unproven pass-catchers are starting to step up. On top of that, the AFC South is, well, the AFC South. But will it matter if the line doesn't get stabilized? -- Stephen Holder, ESPN

Matt Ryan said after the win that the Colts know they need to play better but were happy to get the win in Denver. 

They have a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season if they can win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sunday. The Colts were throttled 24-0 in Jacksonville last month, but the Jaguars have lost two in a row after back to back wins over the Colts and Chargers.

SI Sportsbook gives the Colts the slight 1.5-point edge this week, and Indianapolis needs the win on Sunday to improve their odds of making the playoffs which ESPN pegged at just 25.3%.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) scrambles under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Film

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Fights Constant Pressure in Win vs. Broncos

By Andrew Moore
Matt Ryan vs titans
News

Locked On Colts: How To Fix This Disastrous Offensive Line

By Zach Hicks
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann blocks Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (59) during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
GM Report

What is the Colts' Best Offensive Line Going Forward?

By Zach Hicks
Alec Pierce vs. Broncos
News

Alec Pierce Joins Exclusive List After Big Performance

By HH Staff
USATSI_19187475
News

Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce, Stephon Gilmore Shine in Film Review

By Zach Hicks
USATSI_19187785
Film

Gus Bradley/Colts' Defense Shine on 3rd Down vs Broncos: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Matt Ryan vs Denver Broncos
News

Matt Ryan after Colts Win: 'We've Got to Play Better'

By HH Staff
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Locked On Colts: Slog Through Overtime Win vs. Broncos

By Jake Arthur