Colts take Physical WR in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

The Indianapolis Colts land a physical wide receiver in Todd McShay's latest ESPN mock draft.

ESPN's Todd McShay has a special affinity for the wide receiver position it would seem. He has seven of them going in the first round in his latest two-round mock draft

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to have a few of those available for selection on draft day when they pick at No. 42, but they'd likely be happy with McShay's selection.

McShay has Indianapolis picking George Pickens from the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Pickens measured 6'3 and 195 pounds with a 4.47 forty at the NFL Combine.

The Colts don't have a first-rounder, but Pickens has first-round traits. A torn ACL last March pushed him into the Day 2 conversation, which means this could be a steal for Indy. He is really good at getting off press coverage, and his ability to track the deep ball might be his best skill. - Todd McShay, ESPN

Pickens battled back from tearing his ACL in spring practice to play in four games in Georgia's elongated season. He was pegged as a top-15 pick after his sophomore year before injury derailed that notion.

Pickens is a natural pass catcher with great body control and instincts for the position. A knock on him early in his Georgia career was his work ethic, but he's answered those questions after returning from an ACL injury in less than a year.

Last week ESPN moved the Colts down a spot in their power rankings despite the perceived upgrade at quarterback with Matt Ryan. One of the knocks they had on the Colts was lack of receivers from Ryan to target.

Pickens would give the Ryan and the Colts a sure-handed big target with speed and size to raise the floor in the receiver room headed into the 2022 season.

