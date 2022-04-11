Skip to main content

ESPN's Seven-Round Mock Draft Starts Strangely for Colts

The first pick for the Indianapolis Colts in ESPN's latest mock draft is a bit of a head scratcher.
ESPN's Jordan Reid took on the monumental task of constructing a seven-round NFL mock draft including commentary on the first-three rounds.

The Indianapolis Colts appear to have needs at offensive tackle and wide receiver, but Reid uses their first pick, No. 42 overall, on quarterback Desmond Ridder out of Cincinnati.

The Colts have a few holes on their roster, so this could be a luxury pick to try to find the long-term successor to Matt Ryan. Still, the value is simply too good here to pass up. -- Reid, ESPN

Ridder has been mocked as high as No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons recently, and getting at least a year behind starter Matt Ryan would bode well for him. Still, this seems a bit of a luxury pick with receivers like Sky Moore and George Pickens left on the board.

The Colts pick again at No. 73, and Reid addresses their need at offensive tackle with Washington State's Abraham Lucas. Lucas has been rising up draft boards recently and would be considered a steal at 73 for the Colts.

An experienced and nimble lineman, Lucas has the ability to play either tackle spot. He's a ready-made pass-protector who shows promise as a run-blocker. -- Reid, ESPN

The remaining Colts' picks in Reid's mock draft are as follows:

4th Round - 122 - Romeo Dubbs, WR, Nevada
5th Round - 159 - Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
5th Round - 179 - Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
6th Round - 216 - Jequez Ezzard, WR, Sam Houston State
7th Round - 239 - Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

Reid addresses the needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle, and taking Ridder at No. 42 is a logical move for the long term.

But acquiring 37-year old Matt Ryan indicated the Colts were ready to make a playoff run in 2022. Ridder may be excellent value at No. 42, but that selection would run counter intuitive to the win-now precedent set by the Ryan trade.

