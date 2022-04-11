The Indianapolis Colts have been... patient... this offseason, to phrase it simply.

With some major holes on the roster, they've addressed some of them but still have important needs remaining while many suitable, affordable candidates have found new homes in free agency.

Still, the Colts are being who they've always been under general manager Chris Ballard, so it should come as no surprise. They set prices for players and positions and they hardly budge from them.

With many difference-making NFL veterans no longer available and the 2022 NFL Draft just a mere three weeks away, it's safe to say the latter is where the Colts will look to fortify their roster.

As we approach a fever pitch on draft talk, here is what the Colts' roster looks like currently.

QUARTERBACK

Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan

Urgency: Low

The Colts traded away Carson Wentz, who was erratic as the team's starting quarterback last season and afterward traded for Matt Ryan, who is one of the most accomplished passers of this generation. Ryan should flourish with Frank Reich as head coach and Jonathan Taylor behind him. At the very least, you know what you're getting from Ryan week in and week out.

The Colts barely have any experience behind Ryan in the event he were to miss any time, as Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan have zero combined NFL passes between them. However, the Colts rode with Ehlinger as the backup most of last season when he was a rookie so there's no reason to think they're not still comfortable with that in 2022.

Overall, the Colts are in good shape at quarterback with an above-average starter and a smart backup who knows to make the safe play.

RUNNING BACK

Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson

Urgency: Low

Taylor became a superstar in 2021, leading the league in rushing. Behind him, Hines has become one of the NFL's best pass-catching backs and has improved his yards per carry and per reception in each of his four seasons. RB3 Deon Jackson is fine as a backup but does most of his work on special teams.

The Colts are in good shape in the backfield, but they need a couple more depth players for training camp and the preseason. Although Jackson is a quality player, he isn't guaranteed a roster spot so he'll likely get competition over these next several weeks.

WIDE RECEIVER

Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris

Urgency: High

The Colts may say they're comfortable with the receivers they already have but based on what we've seen from the players on the roster, those of us outside the organization have valid reasons for concern.

Behind Michael Pittman Jr., none of Dezmon Patmon, Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, Keke Coutee, and DeMichael Harris spent much time on the field last season; combining for 15 catches for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns. The silver lining is that Ryan is a quarterback who helps the young players around him develop by putting them in the right position. His predecessor, Wentz, was not of that same ilk.

The Colts have been doing right by the players on the roster and saying positive things about their receiving corps, but there is a lot of buzz about them liking this year's class of receivers in the draft. They like the guys they have, sure, but that doesn't mean they aren't going to add to the group.

TIGHT END

Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Eli Wolf, Michael Jacobson, Nikola Kalinic

Urgency: Medium

Tight end is in a slightly better position than receiver, but not by much. As the depth chart currently stands, the Colts need to have Mo Alie-Cox step up and be "the man" in the tight end room, which was vacated when Jack Doyle retired. They also need Kylen Granson to develop into the type of receiving threat they drafted him to be. Both things would be a show of faith by the Colts, but not unrealistic expectations.

Still, they could use at least one more player capable of playing real snaps. Farrod Green has six NFL snaps in his career while Eli Wolf, Michael Jacobson, and Nikola Kalinic have none.

OFFENSIVE LINE

OT — Braden Smith, Matt Pryor, Shon Coleman, Carter O'Donnell, Jordan Murray

Braden Smith, Matt Pryor, Shon Coleman, Carter O'Donnell, Jordan Murray Urgency: High

IOL — Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Will Fries

Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Will Fries Urgency: Medium

The Colts technically have a starter at left tackle in Matt Pryor, but if they don't find someone they like better before the season begins then they at least need depth. If Pryor goes down, are you comfortable with Shon Coleman, Carter O'Donnell, or Jordan Murray protecting Ryan's blindside?

The interior of the line is in better shape. Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly need no introduction, and Danny Pinter appears slated to start at right guard. Pinter has only been relied upon when someone else goes down but he's done a nice job whenever his number's called. It's time for him to move into the starting lineup.

In a perfect world, the Colts would continue looking for competition at left tackle and adding depth along the line.

DEFENSIVE LINE

DE — Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Ben Banogu, Kameron Cline

Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Ben Banogu, Kameron Cline Urgency: Medium

IDL — DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Chris Williams, R.J. McIntosh

DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Chris Williams, R.J. McIntosh Urgency: Medium

This group has more pop than it did this time last year but they've actually lost some quality depth. They've got three legit guys who can get to the quarterback in Yannick Ngakoue, DeForst Buckner, and Kwity Paye. Tyquan Lewis is coming off of a season-ending knee injury last year so shouldn't be expected to be himself right away, and Dayo Odeyingbo is expected to take a jump going into Year 2. Chris Williams is a sneaky player who can provide some quality snaps, and anything the Colts get out of Ben Banogu would be considered a plus.

Still, the Colts lost Al-Quadin Muhammad and Taylor Stallworth to free agency, and Kemoko Turay is taking outside visits. Those three accounted for 14.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2021.

The Colts have some players to be excited about developing but they could use another proven player or two for depth.

LINEBACKER

Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow, Malik Jefferson

Urgency: Low

Linebacker is one of the groups the Colts can feel the best about currently. Darius Leonard remains one of the best ballhawks and most productive overall defenders in the NFL, and Bobby Okereke and Zaire Franklin are adequate starters at MIKE and SAM, respectively. E.J. Speed is a young, athletic, rangy defender who fills in well when needed.

With Matthew Adams leaving for the Chicago Bears, the Colts could use a late-round draft pick on a linebacker to become a quality special teamer.

CORNERBACK

Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers, Brandon Facyson, Tony Brown, Marvell Tell III, Anthony Chesley, Chris Wilcox, Will Redmond, Alexander Myres

Urgency: Medium

Cornerback is currently in okay shape for the Colts but they could use one more proven veteran (or a high draft pick).

Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers starting outside with Kenny Moore II in the slot is a reasonable starting trio but it would be nice to see someone else compete for a starting role since the team is without free-agent corner Xavier Rhodes, and they traded away Rock Ya-Sin. For that matter, T.J. Carrie is also a free agent.

The depth at corner is unexceptional and could use another quality player or two. Tony Brown is veteran with experience, and Marvell Tell III, Anthony Chesley, and the rest will need to prove themselves to stay on the roster.

SAFETY

Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, Rodney McLeod, Armani Watts

Urgency: Low

Safety was a pretty big issue for the Colts coming into the offseason with literally no depth behind Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis but they've erased it over the last week by adding a couple of quality veterans in Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts. McLeod should be relied on to provide versatility as the third safety (we saw that's an important role last year with injuries to both Blackmon and Willis), while Watts provides depth and special teams support.

The Colts will still likely add at least a couple more players through the draft and undrafted free-agent pool.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K — Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Verity

Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Verity P — Rigoberto Sanchez

Rigoberto Sanchez LS — Luke Rhodes

Luke Rhodes H — Rigoberto Sanchez

Rigoberto Sanchez KR/PR — Isaiah Rodgers/Nyheim Hines

Isaiah Rodgers/Nyheim Hines Urgency: Low

There's nothing wrong with the Colts' special team group. Placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship had a solid rookie season and was on course for another good season before getting hurt in 2021. Michael Badgley was signed and filled in quite well but remains a free agent.

Rigoberto Sanchez is one of the league's steadiest punters, also handling kickoffs and kick holding duties. He's as reliable as they come and works very well with his coverage team.

As for the return game, Rodgers and Ashton Dulin returning kickoffs and Hines returning punts is a big play waiting to happen at any moment.

The Colts lost some quality special teamers in free agency in Adams and George Odum, so they may look to replace what they lost there.

What do you think of the Colts roster currently? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

