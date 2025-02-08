Expert Predicts Colts to Land Offensive Help in NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL draft is just over two months away, and the Indianapolis Colts are preparing to make their selection with the 14th overall pick. From secondary issues to a lack of tight end production, the Colts have plenty of holes to fill before next season.
Indy has been linked with names like Georgia safety Malaki Starks and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren ahead of the draft. Most mock drafts have either player available with the 14th pick, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the same.
In Kiper's first official mock draft, the Colts ultimately decide on Warren to revamp their tight end room.
"If the Colts want to maximize quarterback Anthony Richardson, they should be adding to his supporting cast this offseason," wrote Kiper. "Warren catches everything, hauling in 104 of his 135 targets this season for 1,233 yards and eight scores. Penn State used him all over the place -- slot, out wide, in-line, in the backfield -- and he produced no matter the alignment."
Considering the Colts have two tight ends hitting the free agent market this offseason (Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox), general manager Chris Ballard may be locked in on Warren to fill the void.
"I also considered going cornerback or safety here -- Indy needs both. If Starks is still available, I like that fit. Maybe South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori works his way into the conversation, too. But Warren could be awesome in this offense, and the value is much better."
Clearly, Kiper sees the same needs as every Colts fan. The roster gaps are apparent and Ballard needs to repair them to give his team a shot at the postseason for the first time in five seasons.
As the draft approaches, watch for the Colts to attend various pro days and the NFL combine in March. Ballard's crew needs to decide on a name that can instantly improve the roster, not another project player.
