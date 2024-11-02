Experts Believe Colts' QB to Have 'Strong Performance' vs Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts head to U.S. Bank Stadium tomorrow for their first primetime game against the Minnesota Vikings. While a tough matchup is ahead for Indianapolis versus the Vikings' lightning-fast blitzes, quarterback Joe Flacco has the experience and skill set to contrast Minnesota's stop troops. The fantasy evaluators at ESPN believe Flacco is worth a QB2 spot on fantasy squads for week nine.
Flacco now faces a Vikings defense that allows the third-most passing yards per game (263.0). With targets like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Alec Pierce, he's set up for a strong performance. For those in superflex or deeper formats, Flacco is a solid QB2 with plenty of upside.- ESPN | Multiple Contributors
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Flacco has been efficient in his time starting this year for the Colts, putting up 71/108 completions for 716 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and 1 interception. While Flacco isn't mobile enough to be a threat with his feet, he still gets the ball out quickly, accurately, and on time. Expect receivers like Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs to see a significant boost in production. While Alec Pierce is a good weapon for Flacco to use with deep shots, it seems that the veteran passer doesn't take those chances unless needed.
Anthony Richardson's benching shocked many but given the matchup with the Vikings that lies ahead, Flacco is a better antidote to Brian Flores' defensive approach. The 17-year veteran will be under the bright lights again on Sunday Night Football for everyone to see. Can Flacco get a massive victory as an underdog on the road? Or will the Vikings embarrass Shane Steichen and the Colts? This matchup will be interesting given the recent developments for the Indianapolis franchise.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.