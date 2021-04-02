Horseshoe Huddle
Finding Colts: Scouting Georgia CB Eric Stokes

Finding Colts scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best fits. What's the scoop on Eric Stokes and how would he fit in Indy?
Welcome to Finding Colts, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, a prospect the Indianapolis might have some interest in due to his scheme fit.

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • Weight: 185 pounds

Stats

Pros

  • Some of the best vision of all the corners in this class
  • One of the more scheme-versatile players
  • Really good ball skills
  • Has toughness to hang in there no matter how physical a WR is
  • Doesn’t give up on routes and almost always attacks the catch point
  • Length is good enough for NFL and he has good flexibility
  • Snakes around WRs to attack the catch point
  • Will bring it as a run defender and as a tackler
  • High football IQ
  • Knows how to pass off WRs in zone coverages and read WRs when mirroring in man coverage
  • Click and close is solid
  • Hips loose enough to be fluid to come down as an attacker
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) breaks up a pass intended for LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during the first quarter of the the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cons

  • Versatile traits, but not the best of athlete
  • Has a bad habit of getting very handsy, especially on deeper routes
  • Probably limited to a boundary-only CB because athleticism isn’t there to handle nickel duties
  • Can go overboard with his physicality both in coverage and as a run defender
  • Aggressiveness could open him up to flags beyond the grabby hands
  • Ball skills were much improved this past season but were rough previously
  • Can be over-aggressive when jumping routes and leave himself open to get beat over the top

Overview

Stokes is a high-quality corner with the needed traits to play in just about any scheme. Whatever team drafts him, the coaches will have to work with him to get his physicality and grabbiness in check. 

Stokes' technique could also be more consistent which will also be a focal point for his NFL coaching staff. He's an okay athlete, but he does have good speed and recovers well. 

Fit with Colts

Stokes is a more natural fit for the scheme that Matt Eberflus runs with the Colts, but with him possibly being on head-coaching shortlists next year, Stokes has the scheme versatility to survive a potential change. 

The Colts could use help on the boundary with Xavier Rhodes returning on just a one-year deal. Kenny Moore III is fine in the slot, but T.J. Carrie is what he is and Rock Ya-Sin has been inconsistent at best during his young career. 

With the need and scheme fit there, Stokes could fit in well with the Colts defense. 

Grade: Round 1

Where he Goes: Round 1

