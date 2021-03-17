Finding Colts: Scouting Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

Finding Colts scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best fits. What's the scoop on Christian Darrisaw and how would he fit in Indianapolis?

Welcome to Finding Colts, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting begins with Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, a prospect who fits a big Indianapolis Colts' roster need.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 314 pounds

Pros

Has a good build and length for the NFL

Has shown great growth and technical refinement each year

Has excellent mobility

Does well climbing to the second level and hitting his landmarks

Power and strength can use improvement, but neither are major flaws

Has a good base and plays with good leverage

His footwork is solid

Has good range for blocking

Has a quick kick-slide

While he would be better in an outside-zone scheme, any scheme will work

Rarely penalized

Can drop into a strong anchor rather quickly

Has good power in his initial punch

Has a lot of experience entering the NFL

Played some talented edge rushers

Cons

Needs to get a little stronger and more functional power to handle NFL defensive linemen

Could use more power in his lower half to better drive as a blocker

Has a bad habit of lunging that will need to be cleaned up

His feet can drag behind his upper body at times

Could do better using his length and hand technique to keep defenders off his frame

The technical aspects need refinement but has a good base already

Overview

Darrisaw is a great moving blocker that can be so effective in outside zone schemes. However, he isn’t limited to that and with some work on his strength and power, he can be scheme-versatile and stay effective.

The growth Darrisaw has shown each year is great, but he made a tremendous leap from 2019 to 2020 that is garnering him buzz as a top-20 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. What technical lapses he has can be cleaned up with proper coaching and the most important aspect for him to improve is the strength and power.

Fit with Indianapolis

The Colts need to find an answer at left tackle and with where they sit in the draft, Penei Sewell will go off the board before they're on the clock. For left tackles, Darrisaw is the second-best option on the board.

He isn’t the most natural of fits right away for the scheme, but he can improve the power and strength to be great, while not being a complete liability from day one. There are enough traits and a technical base to be a day-one starter for the Colts.

Darrisaw would allow the Colts' coaching staff the ability to focus on that power without having to completely worry about the technique

Grade: Round 1

Where he Goes: Round 1

