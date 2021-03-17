Finding Colts: Scouting Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw
Welcome to Finding Colts, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting begins with Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, a prospect who fits a big Indianapolis Colts' roster need.
Measurables
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 314 pounds
Pros
- Has a good build and length for the NFL
- Has shown great growth and technical refinement each year
- Has excellent mobility
- Does well climbing to the second level and hitting his landmarks
- Power and strength can use improvement, but neither are major flaws
- Has a good base and plays with good leverage
- His footwork is solid
- Has good range for blocking
- Has a quick kick-slide
- While he would be better in an outside-zone scheme, any scheme will work
- Rarely penalized
- Can drop into a strong anchor rather quickly
- Has good power in his initial punch
- Has a lot of experience entering the NFL
- Played some talented edge rushers
Cons
- Needs to get a little stronger and more functional power to handle NFL defensive linemen
- Could use more power in his lower half to better drive as a blocker
- Has a bad habit of lunging that will need to be cleaned up
- His feet can drag behind his upper body at times
- Could do better using his length and hand technique to keep defenders off his frame
- The technical aspects need refinement but has a good base already
Overview
Darrisaw is a great moving blocker that can be so effective in outside zone schemes. However, he isn’t limited to that and with some work on his strength and power, he can be scheme-versatile and stay effective.
The growth Darrisaw has shown each year is great, but he made a tremendous leap from 2019 to 2020 that is garnering him buzz as a top-20 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. What technical lapses he has can be cleaned up with proper coaching and the most important aspect for him to improve is the strength and power.
Fit with Indianapolis
The Colts need to find an answer at left tackle and with where they sit in the draft, Penei Sewell will go off the board before they're on the clock. For left tackles, Darrisaw is the second-best option on the board.
He isn’t the most natural of fits right away for the scheme, but he can improve the power and strength to be great, while not being a complete liability from day one. There are enough traits and a technical base to be a day-one starter for the Colts.
Darrisaw would allow the Colts' coaching staff the ability to focus on that power without having to completely worry about the technique
Grade: Round 1
Where he Goes: Round 1
Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.