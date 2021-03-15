Former Colts OC Showing Interest in Former Colts Starter Ahead of Free Agency, Report Says

Following the hiring of Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia, the former Colts offensive coordinator is eyeing a long-time Colts offensive piece ahead of free agency.

While the plan for the 2021 season is to get a good look at Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback, new Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is eyeing a former Colts offensive starter to help implement his system in the city of brotherly love.

According to a report from NFL Insider Adam Caplan in a segment on the Inside the Birds podcast, Sirianni — previously the Colts' OC from 2018-2020 — is eyeing a reunion with former Colts starting QB and long-time backup Jacoby Brissett in free agency.

"[The Eagles] have interest I'm told by multiple sources in Jacoby Brissett. Not surprising, obviously the connection with the Colts coaches but he doesn't have an agent. He hasn’t used an agent in years. He actually did his two-year extension and did a pretty good job on it by the way. Now, what I understand is Bill Parcells is his advisor, legendary Hall of Fame coach. I think Monday afternoon they could talk to him because he's not an agent, technically.”

Brissett was thrust into the starting role in 2019 due to Andrew Luck's surprising retirement weeks before the start of the season and performed to mixed results, passing for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes.

The former Patriot and Colt was highly regarded coming out of North Carolina State in the 2016 NFL Draft. Indianapolis acquired the third-round pick from New England on September 2, 2017, flipping receiver Phillip Dorsett to the Patriots for QB depth behind Luck, who was dealing with an injury at the time.

Knowing his experience and his understanding of Sirianni's system, it makes sense for the Eagles to want to bring the veteran in for some guidance for Hurts and some insurance behind the dual-threat second-year pro.