Former Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal is reportedly signing with the Eagles.

The Indianapolis Colts got their quarterback on Monday by trading for Matt Ryan but he'll have one less weapon to throw to as former Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal is reportedly leaving for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pascal is moving on from Indianapolis but opting for familiarity as he joins former Colts offensive coordinator and current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia.

Pascal isn't a flashy name but he's been the biggest constant in the Colts' wide receiver room since joining the team in 2018.

He was initially signed as a preconceived "camp body" but quickly established himself as a hard-working, do-it-all player that the Colts didn't want to live without. As bigger, faster, more "traitsy" receivers came along, Pascal kept delivering for the Colts as a reliable pass-catcher, a tough blocker, and an important special teamer.

In four years with the Colts, he started 44-of-64 games, totaling 150 receptions (258 targets) for 1,888 yards (12.6 avg.) and 15 touchdowns.

As the Colts now prepare to start yet a different quarterback in Week 1, it should be noted that Pascal has played with a new passer in each season and has been reliable for each of them. Colts quarterbacks have always had good things to say about Pascal when it comes to his preparation, practice habits, and how he plays the game.

With Pascal's familiarity with Sirianni — the pair were in Indy together from 2018-2020 — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts can be the latest to take comfort in Pascal's presence.

Have thoughts? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"