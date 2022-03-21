Skip to main content

Report: Former Colts WR Zach Pascal Signs with Eagles

Former Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal is reportedly signing with the Eagles.

The Indianapolis Colts got their quarterback on Monday by trading for Matt Ryan but he'll have one less weapon to throw to as former Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal is reportedly leaving for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Pascal is moving on from Indianapolis but opting for familiarity as he joins former Colts offensive coordinator and current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia.

Pascal isn't a flashy name but he's been the biggest constant in the Colts' wide receiver room since joining the team in 2018.

He was initially signed as a preconceived "camp body" but quickly established himself as a hard-working, do-it-all player that the Colts didn't want to live without. As bigger, faster, more "traitsy" receivers came along, Pascal kept delivering for the Colts as a reliable pass-catcher, a tough blocker, and an important special teamer.

In four years with the Colts, he started 44-of-64 games, totaling 150 receptions (258 targets) for 1,888 yards (12.6 avg.) and 15 touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As the Colts now prepare to start yet a different quarterback in Week 1, it should be noted that Pascal has played with a new passer in each season and has been reliable for each of them. Colts quarterbacks have always had good things to say about Pascal when it comes to his preparation, practice habits, and how he plays the game.

With Pascal's familiarity with Sirianni — the pair were in Indy together from 2018-2020 — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts can be the latest to take comfort in Pascal's presence.

Have thoughts? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) makes a call at the line of scrimmage during the second half of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Matt Ryan’s Contract – Not As Bad As You Think for Colts

By Andrew Moore39 minutes ago
December 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
News

BREAKING: Colts Trade for Former MVP QB

By Jake Arthur2 hours ago
Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts Trade Atlanta Falcons Contract
News

Colts Could get Matt Ryan Decision Today

By HH Staff5 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) directs the huddle in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

The Pros, Cons of Colts Trading for Matt Ryan

By Jake Arthur7 hours ago
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field.
News

The Pros, Cons of Colts Trading for Baker Mayfield

By Jake ArthurMar 20, 2022
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Opinion: Colts Should Avoid Baker Mayfield. Here's Why

By Andrew MooreMar 19, 2022
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati (9) throws during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Colts Land Pair Of Offensive Pieces In Latest PFF Three-Round Mock Draft

By Josh CarneyMar 18, 2022
Nov 15, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
News

Deshaun Watson Picks Browns, How it Affects Colts

By Jake ArthurMar 18, 2022