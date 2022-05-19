Skip to main content

Wentz takes High Road after Irsay Dis

Former Indianapolis Colts Carson Wentz took the high road on the Colin Cowherd Show when asked about Jim Irsay dis.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts moved on from quarterback Carson Wentz just a year after trading a first-round draft pick for him in 2020. The Colts were able to flip him to the Washington Commanders for a second and third-round pick.

The Colts replaced Wentz with four-time Pro Bowler Matt Ryan, and the early word is that the professionalism from Ryan is a much-needed change in the Colts locker room. 

Wentz made an appearance on the Colin Cowherd Show this week, and Cowherd asked him about Colts owner Jim Irsay calling it a "mistake" to have acquired Wentz.

Wentz took the high road with his answer.

"It is what it is," said Wentz with a laugh after Cowherd asked him if Irsay's words had to hurt. "Everyone's entitled to their own opinion."

"I thought last year was a really fun year. I thought we did some incredible things, came up short at the end, obviously."

Wentz went on to take ownership of his play as the Colts lost lost their final two games and missed the playoffs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I struggled down the stretch there and timing was poor," continued Wentz.    

"I didn't expect that," Wentz said of the trade and Irsay's comments. "I didn't expect things to unfold the way they did. I thought things were in a pretty good place there."

"Had awesome relationships with every single person in that building. Can't say enough good things about the people over there."

"Kind of came out of left field. He's entitled to his own opinion."

"He's entitled to do what he wants with his football team."

By the numbers Wentz didn't play poorly in 2021. He finished the year with 3,563 yards passing and a healthy 27 to 7 touchdown to interception ratio. 

The Colts felt they needed to make a change at the quarterback position, and general manager Chris Ballard worked wonders to get good value in return for Wentz and robbed the Falcons of Ryan for a third-round pick.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) catches the ball while Seattle Seahawks strong safety Quandre Diggs (6) defends in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts WR Parris Campbell On Injury-Prone Label: “To Hell with That”

By Andrew Moore1 hour ago
Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts Over/Under Touchdown Passes
News

Colts' Matt Ryan Identified As 'Darkhorse' MVP Candidate

By Josh Carney21 hours ago
Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts PFF Top 25 Players Under 25
News

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor gets Major Props from PFF

By HH Staff22 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) breaks away for a 67-yard touchdown Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Had 3 of NFL's 5 Fastest Plays in 2021

By Jake Arthur23 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) gestures toward an official after catching a touchdown pass during the first quarter of a college football game against the Memphis Tigers, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ncaa Football Memphis At Cincinnati
News

Colts' First Pick to Attend NFLPA Rookie Premiere This Week

By Jake ArthurMay 18, 2022
USATSI_16786498
Film

Film Room: What Does Phillip Lindsay Bring to the Colts?

By Zach HicksMay 17, 2022
Phillip Lindsay Indianapolis Colts Free Agent Running Back
News

BREAKING: Colts to Add former Pro Bowl Running Back

By HH StaffMay 17, 2022
Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts Introduction Atlanta Falcons Trade
News

Indianapolis Colts: The Biggest Winner in the AFC South?

By HH StaffMay 17, 2022