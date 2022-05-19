Wentz takes High Road after Irsay Dis

Former Indianapolis Colts Carson Wentz took the high road on the Colin Cowherd Show when asked about Jim Irsay dis.

The Indianapolis Colts moved on from quarterback Carson Wentz just a year after trading a first-round draft pick for him in 2020. The Colts were able to flip him to the Washington Commanders for a second and third-round pick.

The Colts replaced Wentz with four-time Pro Bowler Matt Ryan, and the early word is that the professionalism from Ryan is a much-needed change in the Colts locker room.

Wentz made an appearance on the Colin Cowherd Show this week, and Cowherd asked him about Colts owner Jim Irsay calling it a "mistake" to have acquired Wentz.

Wentz took the high road with his answer.

"It is what it is," said Wentz with a laugh after Cowherd asked him if Irsay's words had to hurt. "Everyone's entitled to their own opinion."

"I thought last year was a really fun year. I thought we did some incredible things, came up short at the end, obviously."

Wentz went on to take ownership of his play as the Colts lost lost their final two games and missed the playoffs.

"I struggled down the stretch there and timing was poor," continued Wentz.

"I didn't expect that," Wentz said of the trade and Irsay's comments. "I didn't expect things to unfold the way they did. I thought things were in a pretty good place there."

"Had awesome relationships with every single person in that building. Can't say enough good things about the people over there."

"Kind of came out of left field. He's entitled to his own opinion."

"He's entitled to do what he wants with his football team."

By the numbers Wentz didn't play poorly in 2021. He finished the year with 3,563 yards passing and a healthy 27 to 7 touchdown to interception ratio.

The Colts felt they needed to make a change at the quarterback position, and general manager Chris Ballard worked wonders to get good value in return for Wentz and robbed the Falcons of Ryan for a third-round pick.