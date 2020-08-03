Fortunately for Colts, Offensive Left Tackle Anthony Castonzo Didn’t Opt-Out

INDIANAPOLIS — Th Indianapolis Colts haven’t had a player opt-out yet on the 2020 NFL season.

But 10th-year offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who mulled retirement before agreeing to a two-year, $33-million extension in March, admitted on a Monday Zoom video conference call that he considered not playing due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Yeah, I took a hard look at the possibility of opting out,” he said. “Obviously you want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

“But after seeing all the precautions that are in place and just kind of weighing things out, it made sense to go forward with the season and to see what happens. We’ve got a good team and it’s an exciting season, so it’s something I want to be a part of.”

A 2019 Pro Bowl alternate, the first time he’s come close to that honor, Castonzo is the elder statesman on an offensive line that was the NFL’s only group without a missed start. The 2011 first-round choice, selected 22nd overall, turns 32 next week.

The Colts haven’t been completely immune to the pandemic. Two young reserves, wide receiver Malik Henry and cornerback Jackson Porter, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Monday.

Since NFL players reported to team facilities for training camp on July 28th, 84 players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Nine of those players have been activated and one waived. There have been 40 official opt-outs.

In light of the Miami Marlins outbreak in Major League Baseball, where 17 players have tested positive since opening day on July 23rd, Castonzo concedes he’ll be keeping a close eye on pandemic trends.

“Obviously we’re all kind of keeping our ear to the ground and seeing how things are progressing,” he said. “Because of all the precautions that we have here, where everybody is being tested every day, it’s kind of like you’ve got to count on once you enter this building it’s kind of a safe zone almost.

“We still take all the precautions in here, wearing a mask and keeping our distance. We’re doing everything we possibly can in the building. I think the biggest thing is just guys kind of doing what they have to do outside of the building. Obviously, as cases rise, it becomes a little bit more risky outside the building, so people just really have to do what they’re supposed to do, do what the CDC is telling us to do, and limit risk outside of the building so this building can remain the safe zone that it is and we can move forward with the season.”

Castonzo’s backup is Le’Raven Clark, a 2016 third-round pick who re-signed for one year. He’s started 12 of 35 games played. While he has some experience, Clark isn’t near the caliber player as Castonzo.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard exhaled in relief when sharing with the media at February’s NFL Scouting Combine that Castonzo had informed him of his decision to return. Ballard and head coach Frank Reich have reiterated the importance of having Castonzo, who protects the passer’s blind side against most of the NFL’s best pass rushers.

Castonzo has started all 132 games in which he’s appeared. He’s missed starts due to injuries in just three seasons, most recently five games in 2018.

“I’ve been taking this very seriously from the day that the news broke,” he said. “Actually, physicals the other day was a little stressful for me because it was the first time I was actually around any number of people for like five months.

“I’m just going to continue to do that with my family as well, just mitigate risk as much as possible and hope for the best.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)