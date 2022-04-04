Former Colts running back Frank Gore has announced his intentions to retire from the NFL.

One of the most accomplished players to ever don a horseshoe is finally hanging up his cleats.

Over the weekend, former Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore announced his intentions to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers and retire from the NFL.

"We still trying to figure out when I'm going through my one-day contract, to sign, do my retirement," Gore told TheSFNiners. "I told (49ers owner) Jed York I always want to be a Niner. So we working on that right now."

Gore, who will turn 38 in May, went on to say he intends to join San Francisco's front office in some capacity following his retirement.

A third-round pick out of the University of Miami by the 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft, Gore has also spent his 16 seasons with the Colts (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019), and New York Jets (2020). He has racked up quite the résumé.

Gore was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2006 and made five Pro Bowls, but something that could really help punch the third-leading rusher in NFL history's ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is making the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

He played in 241 career games, which is the most in NFL history among running backs, making 218 starts. Gore totaled 3,735 carries for 16,000 yards (4.3 avg.) and 81 touchdowns as well as 484 receptions (697 targets) for 3,985 yards (8.2 avg.) and 18 touchdowns

In nine postseason contests, Gore compiled 148 carries for 668 yards (4.5 avg.) and 5 touchdowns to go with 18 receptions (23 targets) for 167 yards (9.3 avg.).

Due to his incredible longevity, Gore has accomplished the following in the NFL record books:

Most consecutive seasons with at least 500 yards rushing (16)

Most consecutive seasons with at least 600 yards rushing (14)

Tied for most consecutive seasons with at least 700 yards rushing (13)

First player with 12 consecutive seasons with at least 1,200-yards from scrimmage

Most seasons with 1,200 yards from scrimmage (12)

Tied for most consecutive seasons with at least five touchdowns (11)

One of five running backs ever with at least nine 1,000-yard rushing seasons

One of four running backs ever with 15,000 career rushing yards

In his three seasons in Indianapolis, Gore carried the ball 784 times and ran for 2,953 yards (3.8 avg.) and 13 touchdowns as well as 101 receptions for 789 yards (7.8 avg.) and 6 touchdowns. In 2016, he became the first Colts running back to reach 1,000 yards rushing in a season (1,025) in nine years.

