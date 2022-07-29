Skip to main content

Frank Reich High on Colts Young Receivers

Is receiver a weakness for the Indianapolis Colts? It doesn't look that way to head coach Frank Reich.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the strongest rosters in the NFL including two No. 1 players as ranked by their peers in Shaquille Leonard and Quenton Nelson, and a third, Jonathan Taylor, just missed the top spot.

However, after Michael Pittman, there are questions about the Colts receiving room and weapons new quarterback Matt Ryan has to work with to take pressure off Taylor and the Colts' running game.

After two days of camp, head coach Frank Reich likes what he sees from the young receivers including second-round pick Alec Pierce who has been tabbed a rookie of the year candidate. 

"I have a lot of confidence in these young guys, really a lot of confidence," Reich said after practice on Thursday. "I know a lot of the chatter in the outside world, but all I can tell you is I’ve got a lot of confidence in these guys. Reggie’s (Wayne) doing a great job. It’s really about the players, though. They’re fast, they’re strong, they’re smart, and just a lot of upside there. Really excited about it. It’s so early, but very excited about that group."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reich mentioned "smart" as a key attribute for the young receivers to hit the ground running.

"Not a surprise because you know we draft and sign smart guys," said Reich. "It’s such a premium, Chris (Ballard) and I talk about that all the time. There are a lot of smart players in this league, and we all know that. It’s just really a premium for our skill guys to be smart, and our guys (are) not only smart, they have character. They work hard at it, they do the extra study, they know we count on them. We can’t afford to have mental mistakes and have to run plays over. So, they’re taking a lot of responsibility and it’s been a good start."

With Ryan pushing the tempo at practice to a level the Colts haven't seen before, Reich and Indianapolis are hoping the good start can lead to a great finish.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rests between drills during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue Embraces Indianapolis, Leadership Role on New Team

By Andrew Moore2 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) practices throwing during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

A Colts Podcast Highlights Stars of Week 1 of Colts Camp

By Andrew Moore11 hours ago
Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts
Film

Gus Glossary: Breaking Down the Roles at Edge Rusher--Run Defense

By Zach Hicks13 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) practices throwing during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 2: Matt Ryan Pushes the Tempo

By Jake Arthur16 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts players wear protective head gear over their helmets during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Nick Cross Star On Day 1 of Training Camp

By Jake Arthur23 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates after making an interception early during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
News

A 'Secret Superstar' on the Colts?

By HH StaffJul 28, 2022 8:04 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) practices throwing during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts’ QB Matt Ryan Brings ‘It’ Factor, Confidence to Team

By Andrew MooreJul 28, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) practices throwing during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 1: First Look at Matt Ryan, More

By Jake ArthurJul 27, 2022 4:36 PM EDT