Frank Reich Reveals Reason for Braden Smith Move

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line has drastically underperformed this season. The most expensive unit in the NFL according to Spotrac has seen quarterback Matt Ryan sacked 21 times this season, tied for most in the NFL (Matthew Stafford).

Their vaunted running game has dropped to 26th in the NFL at just 91.4 yards per game.

Head coach Frank Reich looks ready to go with youth at left tackle with rookie Bernhard Raimann getting the nod moving forward, but he also explained the move of Braden Smith from right tackle to right guard.

"Braden as a run blocker, he's elite," said Reich on the move of Smith to guard. "He's one of the best in the league."

"So in an effort to get the run game going 'hey, let's put him inside.' You've got he and Quenton (Nelson) and Ryan (Kelly) in there."

Asked to clarify on Smith being moved to guard for a positive reason rather than a deficiency at tackle, and Reich backed his lineman.

"It had nothing to do with him at tackle," said Reich. "It wasn't that we felt he wasn't playing well at tackle. This was run game and center of the pocket."

"That's the move we made."

Smith's grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) has dropped to 68.8 through the first-five games of the season with a run-block grade of 65.3.

In 2021 Smith had an overall grade of 80.6 with a run-block grade a whopping 86.0.

Reich said moving to Smith was about getting stronger on the interior line as opposed to his play at tackle, and the move could serve him well and play to his strength.