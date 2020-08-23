SI.com
Frank Reich’s Three Daughters Remind Colts Head Coach About Indy 500

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich doesn’t have a favorite race driver, nor has the Indianapolis Colts head coach paid any attention to what’s been going on nearby the past two weeks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But Reich’s phone was buzzing first thing Sunday morning.

His three daughters were excited about race day, not just any race, but the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

“I’ve got three daughters who are all in their 20s, and my daughters are texting me about the race today,” Reich said on a Sunday Zoom video call. “So that makes me happy and proud to be a part of this city, even my three daughters, who are here and who have experienced what racing means to this city, my family texting about the Indy 500, hooting and hollering.

“It’s a big day in Indy.”

The Borg-Warner Trophy is situated in its usual spot in front of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pagoda before Sunday's 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.
The Borg-Warner Trophy is situated at its usual position in front of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pagoda before Sunday's 104th Indianapolis 500.Mykal McEldowney/USA TODAY Sports

So while Reich went back to his routine of heading to the Colts complex for the team’s sixth padded practice during training camp, he was mindful there will be some extra noise that can be heard from IMS, which is seven miles away from the team facility on the city’s Northwest side.

The final question on Reich’s call pertained to the race. He smiled when asked if he had a favorite driver.

“Oh, I’m glad you asked, I am a fan,” he said, “but I have to confess that, when we start training camp, I’m on lockdown. I haven’t seen another sporting event, know of a sporting event. We’re early in the morning until late at night. I confess I’m not in a place to pick a winner.”

But Reich, who started his NFL coaching career as a Colts intern in 2006, has been around the Hoosier State's capital city long enough to appreciate “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 104th Indy 500 was moved from the traditional final Sunday in May to Sunday, Aug. 23, with a 2:30 p.m. start time, and no fans in the stands.

“I’m glad I’m in a city with this sporting event,” Reich said.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

