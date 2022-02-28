A 'perfect fit' for the Indianapolis Colts?

There is a lot of smoke around the rumors that the Indianapolis Colts will be moving on from Carson Wentz in the very near future. Last week Adam Schefter all but confirmed a report from Chris Mortensen that Wentz will be dealt or cut in March.

The follow up question from Schefter was then “who’s the guy?”

Russell Wilson is the home run swing for the Colts, but it could be difficult, but not impossible, to make a deal happen without a first-round draft pick in 2022.

If the Colts dip into the free agent market, Luke Patterson of Mile High Huddle thinks 2021 Denver Broncos starter Teddy Bridgewater makes a lot of sense for the Colts.

“I see Teddy as a perfect fit for Indy,” said Patterson on the Mile High Insiders podcast. “A one-year, two-year deal with Indy and try to see what they want to do there. I think it makes too much sense not to happen.”

Bridgewater finished the 2021 season with the 12th best quarterback rating, just ahead of Carson Wentz at 94.9 to 94.6.

Bridgewater had 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 14 games before his season was cut short with a severe concussion in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bridgewater is lauded as a locker room leader and won the Broncos’ Darrent Williams Good Guy Award his first and likely only season with the Broncos.

Coming off of a three-year $66 million contract from the Carolina Panthers, Bridgewater would likely cost half that in free agency this year. He had played on consecutive one-year deals with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints respectively before hitting the lottery with the Panthers.

Bridgewater wouldn’t be the final answer for 2022 if the Colts were to make a move for him, but he could be a, pardon the phrase, bridge to a long-term solution for the Colts.

Mile High Insiders Luke Patterson and Nick Kendell on Teddy Bridgewater: