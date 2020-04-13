Fullback Roosevelt Nix Sees Opportunity With Indianapolis Colts

AllColts
INDIANAPOLIS — That he switched from being a defensive tackle at Kent State to a fullback for the Pittsburgh Steelers shows that Roosevelt Nix is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed in the NFL.

That Nix asked for and was granted his release after five seasons with the Steelers indicates he was convinced there were better opportunities elsewhere. In agreeing to terms with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Nix should provide a blocking boost to what was the NFL’s seventh-ranked rushing offense in 2019.

But Nix, selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017, insisted in a Monday video conference call that he’s not just a blocker. Again, it’s about doing anything to be useful.

“I wouldn’t just say that’s my M.O.,” Nix said. “I would say I am good at a lot of things, just blocking is one of the things that I have to do. You just have to be aggressive. You have to understand the way the ball is supposed to be ran, where it’s supposed to go and how to work with your teammates to get the job done.”

At 5-11 and 248 pounds, Nix has played in 60 career games with nine starts but has just four rushes for four yards and one TD. He’s also caught 12 passes for 69 yards and one TD. Nix also has 34 special teams tackles.

That said, the Colts were like most NFL teams in not utilizing a fullback last season. So adding the 28-year-old Ohioan is a statement about the Colts wanting to improve both the run game and special teams.

“With the Steelers, I played all special teams,” he said. “I was able to block kicks, make tackles, just regular stuff, just able to have an opportunity to just be a factor, to change the game. That’s one third of the game, that’s an important part of the game and we’ve seen games won and lost off of special teams so it’s important.”

His 2019 season ended after just three games due to a knee injury. Nix assured he’s 100 percent healthy and ready to go. Asked if he’s eager to carry the football more, he didn’t hesitate to remind his dubious entrance into the league, when Atlanta signed him as an undrafted free agent but he was released before the 2014 season.

“ I always say that there was a time where I didn’t even play,” he said. “I was cut and I didn’t even play in this league. Just to be in it is a blessing to me. Not everybody is going to touch the ball, that’s part of the game, too (laughs). I’m sure some of the linemen want to touch the ball, too. If they call it, they call it. If they don’t, they don’t.”

The Steelers actually signed him as an inside linebacker, but because of depth at the position, he shifted to fullback.

Why did he ask for his release from the Steelers?

“Pittsburgh was a great place and business is business,” he said. “Everybody knows how this league is and sometimes you’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”

He saw the Colts as an ideal fit because of their reliance on the run behind an offensive line that was the only one in the NFL to not miss a start last season.

“I mean Indy was already a phenomenal rushing team last year,” he said. “I think they were top-10 and I’d like to think that I can have a very big benefit and positive reaction and attraction to that. So I hope that I can bring some more numbers, some more yards to Mack’s season – some more yards behind the offensive line and just get (it) done.”

When asked about the value of NFL fullbacks, he mentioned another who has been successful.

“I mean we just watched a Super Bowl team with a fullback. (San Francisco’s Kyle) Juszczyk is one of the best in the league,” Nix said. “People say that it’s dying. I just think the stigma of a fullback is dying. I think the position in itself is changing. I think you have to be able to do a lot of things and kind of be a hybrid player.

“You have to be able to play special teams, you have to be able to adapt and understand that sometimes the game plan isn’t going to have a fullback in it for that week. You just got to be able to help the team in other ways besides not being on the field – being a leader, just things to help the team be a team.”

