Grover Stewart Gets $30.7-Million Extension

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart has been rewarded for having his best season with a three-year contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fourth-year defensive tackle Grover Stewart got paid Saturday for a job well done.

The Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle, who is enjoying his best season, received a three-year, $30.75-million extension, including $20 million guaranteed, as first reported by Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star.

Stewart, 27, has already amassed more total tackles (31) in 10 games this season than in his previous best year, when he had 27 in 16 games in 2019. The 2017 fourth-round pick out of Albany State shed 37 pounds to get down to 308 pounds, which has improved his stamina, quickness, and snap count.

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II was thrilled for his teammate.

Stewart spoke recently of the need to improve his body before entering a contract year this season.

“I felt that if I lost weight that I could move quicker and still have my strength,” he said. “I always want to move like a little guy – always consider myself small so losing weight was a big thing for me. I gained muscle and dropped a lot of fat so I really helped myself out in the long run.”

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart has set a new season-best tackle total with 31 stops in 10 games this season. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Asked if he’s enjoying his best year, he said, “Yes, sir, I feel like I’m having a good year. I still feel like I can do more than what I’m doing now.”

Stewart might need to provide more on Sunday, when the Colts (7-3) will be missing five starters including three on defense when they host the AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans (7-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium. The winner moves into first place in the division.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus recently complimented Stewart on his progress, which includes 20 of those 31 tackles being solos.

“‘Grove’ like everybody else, I see what everybody else does, and he has just done a really good job of pad level,” Eberflus said. “He’s using his hands better. (Assistants) Brian (Baker) and Matt (Raich) have done a really good job working with him this year of having his hands in the right spot and being able to shed blocks and play with power and play behind his pads, play behind his hands and that’s what he’s done, along with transforming his body and doing all those things that he did in the offseason.

“It’s the maturation of a defensive lineman. It takes time. It really does, and he’s living proof of that. He’s just having a really good year this year, but again, he has the same thing that everybody else has. We have a different set of circumstances this week and goals that we want to accomplish. He is playing against different players and this is a prove-it league and we have to get it done this week.”

Stewart acknowledged the NFL requiring adjustment, which included transitioning from being a bigger-is-better nose tackle to a quicker, more-active playmaker inside on the D-line.

“I was brought here to play nose tackle, so like I always thought I needed to be big,” he said. “So when I was coming out, I always wanted to be like a big, strong guy. As I got along in my years and stuff talking to (strength and conditioning coaches) Rich (Howell) and Rusty (Jones), they were like, ‘You don’t have to be the biggest person on the field. The biggest person doesn’t last long because they aren’t flexible.’ So changing my weight helped me be more flexible, more explosive, and pretty much feeling better.”

The Colts defense will be without tackle DeForest Buckner, end/tackle Denico Autry, and linebacker Bobby Okereke on Sunday. Buckner leads the team with 16 quarterback hits, Autry has the most sacks with six, and Okereke is tied for third on the team in total tackles.