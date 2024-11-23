Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Lions | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts (5-6) are in position to make a late-season surge, but they have their last huge hurdle in front of them this Sunday as the Detroit Lions (9-1) — arguably the best team in the NFL — come to town.
After a rocky first half of the season that saw the Colts switch quarterbacks and then do it again two weeks later, Anthony Richardson had the best performance of his career as he led a fourth-quarterback comeback win over the New York Jets. Now, there is a glimmer of hope for the Colts, who hope to see consistency built by Richardson as they prepare to face one of the most explosive teams in the league.
Here's how the Horseshoe Huddle staff sees things unfolding for the Colts in their Week 12 home matchup against the Lions, with our roundtable of five analysts feeling more comfortable with the road favorites.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): Consistency is something the Colts have lacked through the first 11 weeks this season, but something the Lions have brought every day. Jared Goff commands the best offense in the NFL and thrives when playing in a dome. Indy has gone through locker room turmoil this season and it would be a success to even keep this game within one score. The Colts will need to pull some big plays out of the bag to keep the win at home.
Pick: Lions 31, Colts 20
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): I do believe in the Colts being on the upswing with Richardson's growth, but this is the tallest task to ask the team to tackle; literally. Although the game will likely need to be won through the air, Indy will need to have some semblance of a run game, but they have three rookies starting on the offensive line again. The Lions are without defenders Alex Anzalone, Terrion Arnold, and Ennis Rakestraw, which can lead to the Colts connecting on some big plays.
Pick: Lions 34, Colts 31
Noah Gebert (@NoahGebert): The Lions are a better and more well-rounded football team than the Colts, but there's a good chance they won't be on Sunday. The blueprint for success with Richardson at quarterback was laid by Shane Steichen last week in the win over the Jets, and I expect more of the same to follow as a refocused Richardson gets more comfortable. Undoubtedly, the high-powered Lions offense will be a pin to deal with throughout the game, but the Colts can edge them out. Lucas Oil Stadium will be jumping in Richardson's first home start since being benched.
Pick: Colts 32 - Lions 31
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): The Colts will need to play close to perfect if they want to beat the red-hot Lions. Steichen will likely use the quarterback run game to get Richardson in a rhythm, but the Lions and their fifth-ranked run defense will be expecting that. Indy will have to rely on Richardson’s arm and Jonathan Taylor’s magic to keep up with Detroit. Ultimately, the Lions’ weapons will be too much, and the Colts will not be able to keep up.
Pick: Lions 31, Colts 27
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): The Colts are coming off a strong 28-27 victory over the Jets. However, the Jets are a sad team in 2024, while the Lions are Super Bowl contenders. Richardson will have another good showing, but it won't be enough to keep up with a high-powered Lions offense. Detroit moves to 10-1 with a decisive victory over the Colts, sending Indy to 5-7.
Pick: Lions 35, Colts 23
