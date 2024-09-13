Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts at Packers | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers square off at Lambeau Field on Sunday in a battle of two 0-1 teams looking to put one in the Win column.
The host Packers will most likely be doing this without star quarterback Jordan Love. At the same time, the Colts have their own injuries, losing starting cornerback JuJu Brents to a knee injury this week while starting safety Julian Blackmon sits out with a shoulder injury.
Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 2 on the road against the Packers, with our roundtable of six analysts calling a clean sweep for the Colts.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): The Colts have to find a way to come out with a win in Week 2. It’s a perfect opportunity for a bounce-back defensive performance against an inexperienced Malik Willis in a new offense. Indy’s ground game should dominate against a weak Packers front seven that allowed 109 yards and three total touchdowns to Saquon Barkley last week.
Pick: Colts 24, Packers 13
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): This matchup is giving me a major 2023 Colts-Browns vibe. Just like the Browns with QB P.J. Walker in that game, the Packers have no business putting up points with Willis, but I don't quite trust the Colts' defense to keep that in check. The Colts are now without Brents and Blackmon, and the Packers have ample weapons at Willis' disposal. However, I'm confident in two things that will make a difference: the Colts' ability to get the run game going with Jonathan Taylor to complement Anthony Richardson and the pass rush getting to Willis to force him into too many mistakes.
Pick: Colts 30, Packers 24
Noah Gebert (@noahgebert): The Colts catch a bit of a break facing Willis instead of Love, but the Colts have struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks in the past. I expect the Colts offense to find similar scoring production to Week 1, but this time through sustained drives rather than the highlight reel plays of last Sunday. Injuries in the secondary and potentially along the defensive front for the Colts will make this game a little too close for comfort for some fans, but I expect the Colts to come away with their first win of the season.
Pick: Colts 24, Packers 17
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2): The Colts simply have to take advantage of a game against Willis. The Packers are a well-coached team, but this is a massive get-right game for the Colts’ defense. As long as the Colts’ offense can keep up their production from last week, there’s no reason why Indy should lose in Green Bay.
Pick: Colts 23, Packers 13
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): The Colts’ defense has been gifted an opportunity to bounce back against the Packers with Willis at quarterback. However, they must contain Josh Jacobs, otherwise it could be a long afternoon. In the end, I think the Colts' defense will do enough to force Willis to beat them, and Richardson and the offense will have an efficient afternoon.
Pick: Colts 24, Packers 10
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): The Colts won't just walk all over Green Bay. While the Packers will probably struggle through the air with Willis, Indy just gave up 213 yards to the Texans and now faces Jacobs. The Packers will fight and claw, but ultimately, Richardson's ability will be too much for four quarters, and Willis' limitations will add up. The Colts win, but not by a landslide.
Pick: Colts 21, Packers 13
