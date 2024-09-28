Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Steelers | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) this Sunday in a matchup of two teams who have quite a few similarities but have seen different results through the first three weeks.
Both offenses have a young, strong-armed quarterback who can make plays with their legs, joined by an effective run game, which helps create big plays in the passing game. However, the Colts have struggled with execution and have seen wildly inconsitent results. It's going smoothly for the Steelers, however, who have done just enough offensively to help complement the defense to three consecutive victories.
Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 4 at home against the Steelers, with our roundtable of six analysts calling it dead even, 3-3.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis rushing prowess will dictate the outcome of this game. If the Colts can keep the ball and force a couple of turnovers again, it should be a recipe for victory. The Steelers cannot win every game, and Lucas Oil Stadium is the perfect place to end their undefeated season.
Pick: Colts 23, Steelers 17
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): On paper, the Colts offense is outmatched by the Steelers' No. 1-ranked defense. However, that's because the Colts haven't put it all together yet on offense. Anthony Richardson can keep them moving by using his legs and executing shorter, easier pass options (getting Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs would be a plus). If Richardson and Taylor can make things happen on the ground, Pittsburgh's offense isn't anything the defense can't handle. Still, injuries for both teams will play a role in this one; we'll just see how significantly.
Pick: Colts 20, Steelers 16
Noah Gebert (@noahgebert): Last week, I thought the Colts offense would start to hit its stride, but if it didn’t happen against the Chicago Bears, I have my doubts that it will happen against the NFL’s number one defense in terms of points and yards allowed. Justin Fields and the Steelers offense are not likely to light up the scoreboard offensively, but against a hobbled Colts defense, they will do enough to snuff out the Colts' hopes of getting their second win.
Pick: Steelers 24, Colts 16
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2): The Steelers are a difficult matchup for the battered Colts at the moment. Their top-tier defense, led by T.J. Watt, is bound to give Indy’s offense some issues and it’s hard to see the Colts’ injury-plagued defense putting up a massive fight. This game reeks of an ugly, kicker-filled afternoon that is painful to watch.
Pick: Steelers 16, Colts 9
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): The Colts will have their hands full with a formidable Steelers defense on Sunday. The opportunities will be there for Richardson to attack the defense through the air, but if the accuracy issues continue, it could be a long day. With the Colts down Kenny Moore II and Kwity Paye, plus Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith dealing with nagging issues, Indy will have a tough time overcoming all of the obstacles for a victory.
Pick: Steelers 20, Colts 17
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): Pittsburgh’s defense is scary, sure. However, they possess an underwhelming offense averaging less than 4.0 per carry and have yet to top 20 points. If Indy even forces one turnover and Richardson can have one or fewer giveaways, the Colts can get this done.
Pick: Colts 23, Steelers 20
