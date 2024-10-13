Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Titans | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts (2-3) and Tennessee Titans (1-3) are a pair of teams still searching for some consistency and they get the opportunity to try and establish a rhythm against each other on Sunday in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.
The Colts are dealing with a slew of injuries while deploying the NFL's most vulnerable defense. Meanwhile, the Titans' offense has accrued the fewest yards in the league. Something's gotta give, right?
Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 6 on the road against the Titans, with our roundtable of four analysts calling it 3-1 in favor of the road dogs.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): The Titans' offense vs. the Colts' defense is the battle of who can be less worse. As long as Indy puts together a few competent drives, the team should walk out of Nashville with a win. Also, Will Levis simply is not consistent enough to close out a game, especially against a division rival.
Pick: Colts 21, Titans 13
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): The Colts are such a mystery with their injuries, but if the battered are able to play, and play like themselves, then I like their chances for a win. Tennessee's top defense hasn't yet faced an offense as explosive as the Colts, and their offense is just as bad as Chicago and Pittsburgh's were in the Colts previous wins.
Pick: Colts 27, Titans 24
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2): The Colts are finally starting to get healthy on both sides of the ball, but their defense is still a major question mark. Coming off a week where they were absolutely destroyed by the Jaguars, it’s hard to have much faith in that side of the ball. Even the anemic Titans offense should be set for a big day.
Pick: Titans 27, Colts 24
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): Both teams are struggling, but the Colts have more to play for, with a divisional record of 0-2. While Levis will have bounce-back moments, Indy’s ground game will reign supreme. After 150-plus rushing yards later, Indy will take this one at Nissan Stadium.
Pick: Colts 26, Titans 23
