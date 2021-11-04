How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jets | Week 9

Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 9's action against the Jets.

It's gameday, Colts Nation!

Tonight on national television on Thursday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) host the New York Jets (2-5) as the home team looks to rebound from a demoralizing loss the week prior.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

Colts vs. Jets

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 4, at 8:20pm ET

Thursday, Nov. 4, at 8:20pm ET Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium Television: FOX — Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink (sideline) | Amazon Prime Video — Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color)

FOX — Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink (sideline) | Amazon Prime Video — Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (color) On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

Last week, the Colts squandered a 14-point first-half lead to the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans. They ultimately fell in overtime, 34-31, dropping to 3-5 on the season and widening the gap between them and the Titans in the division race.

The Jets, on the flip side, won 34-1 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a back-and-forth affair. They have a few important players who may be missing this matchup, so will that come back to bite them, or will they prove that last week wasn't just them catching lightning in a bottle?

Tune in on Thursday night to find out how it goes.

