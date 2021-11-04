Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jets | Week 9

    Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 9's action against the Jets.
    Author:

    It's gameday, Colts Nation!

    Tonight on national television on Thursday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) host the New York Jets (2-5) as the home team looks to rebound from a demoralizing loss the week prior.

    Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

    Colts vs. Jets

    • Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 4, at 8:20pm ET
    • Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
    • Television: FOX — Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink (sideline) | Amazon Prime Video — Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color)
    • Stream: FuboTV
    • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
    • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (color)
    • On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

    Read More

    Last week, the Colts squandered a 14-point first-half lead to the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans. They ultimately fell in overtime, 34-31, dropping to 3-5 on the season and widening the gap between them and the Titans in the division race.

    The Jets, on the flip side, won 34-1 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a back-and-forth affair. They have a few important players who may be missing this matchup, so will that come back to bite them, or will they prove that last week wasn't just them catching lightning in a bottle?

    Tune in on Thursday night to find out how it goes.

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Sep 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Jets running back Frank Gore (21) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jets | Week 9

    3 minutes ago
    (L) Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports). (R) Jets quarterback Mike White (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
    News

    Colts vs. Jets, Week 9 Preview: Important Response Needed

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17067575
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Jets Matchup

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17067708
    News

    Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Jets Showdown

    5 hours ago
    Sep 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) catches the ball while New York Jets cornerback Pierre Desir (35) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Jets | Week 9| Predictions & Picks

    14 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) lifts Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) into the air after he scores a touchdown during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 34-31.
    News

    Colts, Jets Announce Final Injury Report for Week 9

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16832620
    News

    Colts’ DE Kwity Paye the X-Factor in Matchup with Jets

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17069222
    Film

    Wentzday: Colts’ QB Starts Fast, Ends Tragically in Loss to Titans

    Nov 2, 2021