How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Bills | Week 11

Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 11's action against the Bills.

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) have a big matchup this Sunday as they travel to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills (6-3).

The Colts have finally dug themselves out of an early-season hole back to .500 while the Bills remain Las Vegas' favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Needless to say, this game is a huge barometer and could shoot the Colts in the right direction.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

Colts vs. Bills

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 21, at 1:00pm ET

Sunday, Nov. 21, at 1:00pm ET Where: Orchard Park, NY; Highmark Stadium

Orchard Park, NY; Highmark Stadium Television: CBS — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color), Melanie Collins (sideline)

CBS — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color), Melanie Collins (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media — Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media — Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color) On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

The Colts' 2020 season ended on the very field where they'll be playing this weekend as they fell to the Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, 27-24. Many observers think the Colts should have won the game, and while the Bills are even better this time around, the Colts are capable of being even better as well.

Is this a preview of yet another playoff matchup? Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out how it goes.

