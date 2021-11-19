Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Bills | Week 11

    Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 11's action against the Bills.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) have a big matchup this Sunday as they travel to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills (6-3).

    The Colts have finally dug themselves out of an early-season hole back to .500 while the Bills remain Las Vegas' favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Needless to say, this game is a huge barometer and could shoot the Colts in the right direction.

    Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

    Colts vs. Bills

    • Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 21, at 1:00pm ET
    • Where: Orchard Park, NY; Highmark Stadium
    • Television: CBS — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color), Melanie Collins (sideline)
    • Stream: FuboTV
    • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
    • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media — Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color)
    • On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

    Read More

    The Colts' 2020 season ended on the very field where they'll be playing this weekend as they fell to the Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, 27-24. Many observers think the Colts should have won the game, and while the Bills are even better this time around, the Colts are capable of being even better as well.

    Is this a preview of yet another playoff matchup? Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out how it goes.

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) tries to avoid Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) after a catch in the second quarter at Bills Stadium.
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Bills | Week 11

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17094323
    Film

    Should the Colts Get Rookie Kylen Granson More Involved on Offense?

    2 hours ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a touchdown pass to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (not pictured) under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Colts vs. Bills: Week 11 Thursday Injury Report

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_15264662
    News

    Colts’ CB Xavier Rhodes the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Bills

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16834236-1
    Film

    Rock Ya-Sin is Standing Out in a Make-or-Break Year

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_15436062
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Bills Matchup

    Nov 17, 2021
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the football ahead of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) at Hard Rock Stadium.
    News

    Colts, Bills Announce Initial Week 11 Injuries

    Nov 17, 2021
    USATSI_17164309
    Film

    Wentzday: Colts’ QB Feels the Pressure vs. Aggressive Jaguars Defense

    Nov 17, 2021