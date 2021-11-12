Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10

    Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 10's action against the Jaguars.
    The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) are at home once again this week as they host the AFC South division rival Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) in a game that could finally put them back at .500.

    The Colts have learned in recent years not to take a lower-level team like the Jaguars lightly, although the bulk of Indy's issues with the Jags have come on the road down in Florida.

    Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

    Colts vs. Jaguars

    • Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 14, at 1:00pm ET
    • Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
    • Television: CBS — Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color), Sherree Burruss (sideline)
    • Stream: FuboTV
    • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
    • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
    • On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

    The eyes of all Colts fans will be glued to No. 28 on Sunday as running back Jonathan Taylor looks to take the lead in the NFL rushing race.

    Just 116 yards shy of Derrick Henry, who won't be back until late in the season at the earliest, Taylor could surpass Henry and get a firm grasp on the rushing lead. It would be his title to lose after that, as the NFL's next leading rusher, Nick Chubb, is set to miss his game this Sunday as well.

    The last time Taylor faced Jacksonville in the 2020 regular-season finale, he rushed for the ninth-most yards in a single game in NFL history (253) in a 28-14 victory. What might he and the Colts do for an encore?

    Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out how it goes.

