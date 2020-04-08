If Indianapolis Colts Draft a QB, Could it be Jacob Eason?

AllColts
INDIANAPOLIS — If the Indianapolis Colts don’t draft a wide receiver with their first pick in the NFL draft, what other position could be addressed in the second round at No. 34 overall?

The obvious answer is quarterback. While the Colts signed 38-year-old Philip Rivers, it was for one year. And backup Jacoby Brissett is entering a contract year.

Can Colts general manager Chris Ballard wait one more year to draft a player at the most important position?

The passer who keeps showing up in numerous mock drafts is Washington quarterback Jacob Eason. At 6-6 and 227 pounds, and gifted with a strong arm, he looks the part of a prototypical NFL passer.

SI.com's Corey Parson offered odds and analysis on Eason’s draft stock for the April 23-25 event.

“Most people have Eason ranked as the fifth or sixth quarterback in this draft class,” Parson wrote. “(Joe) Burrow, (Tua) Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love are the top four. After that there's some debate between Jalen Hurts, Jake Fromm and Eason as to who's next.

“NFL talent evaluators love the fact that Eason has a live arm and has the ability to drive the football anywhere on the field. He will need to work on his lower body mechanics when he gets to the next level—he throws from an uneven base quite often. SI's Kevin Hanson has Eason as his 69th overall ranked prospect in this draft class. Eason should be a second- or third-round pick. He is not a Week 1 starter this year, so Eason will begin his NFL career as a backup or quarterback in waiting.”

Just to show how mixed the opinions can be on a draft prospect, Hanson also has the Colts taking Eason, but later in the second round at No. 44. Hanson projects the 34th pick to be used on TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

If the Colts don’t take a quarterback or wide receiver in the second round, there’s still a lengthy list of possible players. Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs, Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney, Florida edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, Alabama edge rusher Terrell Lewis, Boise State edge rusher Curtis Weaver, TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland and Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet are possibilities.

While there doesn’t seem to be any question about Eason’s physical tools, some NFL teams might not be sold on him from the neck up. ESPN draft experts suggested that Eason didn’t do well in interviews at February’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. That said, other anonymous team executives have predicted Eason’s stock will rise because of his size, strength and potential.

