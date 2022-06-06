Skip to main content
Colts' Alec Pierce Predicted among Top 5 Rookies

Big things are expected from Indianapolis Colts rookie Alec Pierce.

The Indianapolis Colts didn't have a first-round draft pick in April's NFL Draft, but that didn't stop them from getting potential impact players.

Colts' rookie Alec Pierce had a very good week at the Senior Bowl in January, and then he followed that up with an outstanding performance at the NFL Combine.

Pierce measured 6'3 and 211 pounds at the Combine and ripped off a 4.41 forty-yard dash. Maybe more impressive were his explosive numbers that included a 40.5" vertical jump and a 129" standing broad jump.

ESPN's Mike Clay sees big things from Pierce in the Colts' offense in 2022, predicting him to be 5th among rookie receivers in receiving yards.

Second-rounder Pierce is a bit of a surprise on this list, but even in a run-heavy offense, he has a clear path to a big workload opposite Michael Pittman Jr. He just beat out Jameson Williams (No. 12 overall), who might miss time as he recovers from a torn ACL, as well as Jahan Dotson (No. 16), Christian Watson (No. 34) and Skyy Moore (No. 54). - Mike Clay, ESPN

Six receivers were drafted with the top-20 picks in April. Pierce cracking the top five is a testament to his ability and opportunity with quarterback Matt Ryan, despite lasting to pick 53.

Clay's Top 5 in Yardage:

1. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons - 967
2. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans - 893
3. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets - 857
4. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints - 847
5. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts - 746

