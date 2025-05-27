Colts Announce Jim Irsay Patch to Be Worn for 2025 Season
The Indianapolis Colts will be honoring the late Jim Irsay across the entire 2025 season.
In a team release, the Indianapolis Colts announced they will be wearing a black Jim Irsay-inspired patch throughout next season– a design that features his initials, signature, seven grommets, also a part of the Colts' traditional logo, and his trademark smiley face to go along with it.
Along with the Colts' announcement, the team also changed its profile picture across socials to showcase the patch, which is said to be prominently displayed across the entire season. The team also released a tribute video for Irsay on Tuesday morning, further honoring his life and legacy.
Irsay passed away last Wednesday after being not only the Colts' longtime owner since 1999, but also a legend across the city of Indianapolis. He was a part of some of the team's most historic moments from the Peyton Manning era, drafting Andrew Luck, and, of course, the team's 2007 Super Bowl XLI victory over the Chicago Bears.
Now, the Colts will make sure to represent Irsay across the entirety of their 2025 campaign.
If the Colts decide to debut their patch during their first preseason showing, the first on-field look will come on August 7th during their first road matchup of the year against the Baltimore Ravens.