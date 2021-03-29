Colts Announce Two Moves On Offensive Line

Last week, it was reported that the Indianapolis Colts were expected to sign free-agent offensive tackle Julién Davenport.

Now, the Colts have made it official, also announcing that they have re-signed center Joey Hunt.

With a need at left tackle following Anthony Castonzo's retirement, the Colts have now added Davenport and Sam Tevi to compete for the role. They are also expected to make a push for the position in the draft if the opportunity presents itself.

Davenport played in just 53 snaps for the Miami Dolphins in 2020, primarily at left tackle, and earned a career-high grade of 71.3 according to Pro Football Focus. He was credited with allowing 0 pressures on the quarterback.

Formerly with the AFC South division rival Houston Texans from 2017-18, Davenport started 19 games in that time before being traded to Miami.

Since becoming a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Davenport has started 28-of-51 games and allowed 107 total pressures, including 19 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, and 65 hurries. He has also been called for 25 penalties.

If he doesn't land the starting left tackle role, Davenport could be a key depth piece as the Colts' swing tackle, having played 1,550 snaps at left tackle, 254 at right tackle, and 104 at big tight end throughout his career.

Hunt is going into his second season with the Colts after spending most of last season on their practice squad, but playing 10 snaps in one game.

In four career seasons with the Colts and Seattle Seahawks, Hunt has a PFF grade of 57.7 and has allowed 24 total quarterback pressures (16 hurries, 4 hits, 4 sacks).

