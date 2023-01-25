Colts Biggest-Offseason Priority According to ESPN

ESPN has listed the top-offseason priority for every NFL team, and it's not surprising what they picked for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts are a team in transition, and the biggest-offseason priority of finding a head coach should be handled in the coming days.

But ESPN recently put out a list of personnel-based top priorities for every team, and it's no surprise they went with quarterback for the Colts.

The Colts have a lot of challenges, but nothing is more important than developing a plan at quarterback. The Colts have had a revolving door of starters since 2019, and there seems to be serious momentum toward reversing that trend. The disappointing results of the past two seasons with Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan likely forces them to change directions and invest a high draft pick at the position. Indy was low on the board in QBR at 37.7. -- ESPN

There are more veteran quarterbacks on the market than usual heading into the offseason including the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, and Jimmy Garoppolo among others, but the Colts may be tired of jumping on the quarterback carousel every year.

With the No. 4-overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, the Colts are in position to get one of the top-three quarterback prospects in this draft in Bryce Young of Alabama, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, or Will Levis of Kentucky.

There doesn't seem to be an early consensus on who is the top quarterback this cycle, which could favor the Colts at No. 4, allowing them to possibly get their guy without having to trade up.

But that's a risk.

The draft could mirror the 2021 draft where quarterbacks went with the first-three picks. If the Colts target a specific quarterback, they may have to trade up to get him or risk missing out on a quarterback of the future in this draft.

Several draft analysts have predicted the Colts will trade up to make sure they get the right guy, and the Chicago Bears sitting at No. 1 will be open for business.

Are the Colts willing to risk missing out on a quarterback in this class? The Bears at No. 1 and Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 will be looking to trade with other quarterback-needy teams.

How much will be too much of an asking price to move up?

Those are questions that will be answered in the coming months as the Colts look to settle their biggest-offseason priority... quarterback.