Indianapolis Colts Bolster Wide Receiver with Michael Pittman Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS — After waiting a day to make their first selection in the virtual NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. with Friday’s second pick of the second round.

Pittman, at 6-4 and 223, gives the Colts a big receiver they desperately needed to go with speedy T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell. What stands out about Pittman is how he uses that size. He’s physically tough on cornerbacks with excellent ball skills.

He enjoyed a breakout final season for the Trojans with 101 receptions, 1,275 yards and 11 TDs. For his college career, Pittman caught 171 passes for 2,519 yards and 19 TDs.

Here’s his NFL.com assessment:

“Big, smart and reliable, Pittman falls into the "possession receiver" bin, but has top-notch ball skills that allow him to bully and best cornerbacks down the field. Improving release quickness against press will be an early focal point in an NFL camp, but his frame and physicality should create work space underneath even with close coverage. He lacks the speed and separation quickness teams covet from WR1 candidates, but he comes from NFL bloodlines and plays with a pro demeanor. He should be a productive plug-and-play talent at WR2 early in his career.”

A big, physical receiver is what new Colts quarterback Philip Rivers likes. The 38-year-old passer loves to take shots down the field, especially high throws where larger targets are given a chance to make a play. Pittman is ideal.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard was reportedly looking into trading down form the 34th overall pick, but evidently didn’t hear what he wants. After the Cincinnati Bengals took Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins at 33, the Colts didn’t take much time to turn in their pick of Pittman.

Pittman, 22, is the son of a NFL running back and Super Bowl winner of the same name. 

Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Live Blog

Regardless of when the Indianapolis Colts are on the clock, AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson shares draft thoughts from Thursday through Saturday night.

Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

After a quiet opening night without a selection, the Indianapolis Colts have a pair of picks in the second round and another in the third on Friday. That is, if general manager Chris Ballard doesn't trade back. He's said he wants to add more picks.

Indianapolis Colts Trade Up to Select Running Back Jonathan Taylor

Moving up three spots at the expense of a fifth-round pick, the Colts add Wisconsin's all-time leading rusher in the second round with the 41st overall pick in Friday's NFL draft. Taylor joins fourth-year running back Marlon Mack and a Colts rushing offense that ranked seventh in 2019.

Who Will Indianapolis Colts Pick in NFL Draft's Second Round?

After not making a first-round selection, the Indianapolis Colts have two in Friday's second round. The best players still available for GM Chris Ballard's consideration include Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, and several wide receivers including Clemson's Tee Higgins and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr.

Indianapolis Colts Opt to Wait Until Day 2 of NFL Draft to Make Pick

Colts general manager Chris Ballard decides against trading back into the first round to make a selection, so he'll be on the clock second in the second round on Friday at No. 34 overall. The Colts also have a second-round selection at 44.

Will Indianapolis Colts Keep Quiet on NFL Draft Opening Night?

Fourth-year Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard doesn't have a selection until the second round on Friday, but will he try to trade up into the first round on Thursday night?

ColtsSpeak: Brent Ginn

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Brent Ginn, 28, of Muncie, Ind., whose father brought him up to be an Indianapolis Colts fan. He shares his team takes in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Updated AllColts.com Mock Draft for Colts in Light of Latest Moves

Two player additions on Wednesday necessitated some new suggestions for several of the Indianapolis Colts' seven picks in the three-day, virtual NFL draft that starts Thursday night.

Indianapolis Colts Add Tight End Trey Burton

Released five days ago by Chicago, the seventh-year pro will be reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich. They won a Super Bowl LII ring together in the 2017 postseason.

NFL Draft Couldn't Arrive Soon Enough

In an inconceivable time without sports, we need something to sustain our hope for not just a football team's future but for our own as a society. This NFL draft has become more important than ever before.

