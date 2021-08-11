Report: Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson Trending to Start Season Opener

ESPN has reported that the Colts' Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson are both trending in the right direction to start the team's Week 1 regular-season opener.

The Indianapolis Colts are anticipating some good news, reports ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Starting quarterback Carson Wentz and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson are both trending in the right direction to start the Colts' regular season Week 1 matchup at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Last week, both players underwent surgery for nearly identical foot injuries. Both were given a return timetable of 5-12 weeks, which would put their returns anywhere from Week 1 to Week 8 of the regular season.

Not to dispute Mortensen's report, but the timeline is probably a little earlier than what the Colts would be willing to currently report.

During Tuesday's practice, both Wentz and Nelson were seen watching without any medical boots or wraps on their feet, which prompted head coach Frank Reich to be asked for an update afterward.

“It’s very encouraging," Reich replied. "Of course I joked with Carson when we got to 7-on-7 and said ‘Let’s go, you’re up.’ We’ve pretty much said with this surgery, we’re eight days out for Carson, seven for Q. We said after two weeks, that’s kind of when you start to get a feel for where you’re going to be. Obviously, as we’ve said, we think they’re both doing very well. So, good to have them back out there today and mentally engaged.”

Reich had previously stated that the team was hopeful that both players would be ready closer to the five-week mark rather than 12 because, both being bigger guys, they are not as reliant on speed. There is also a matter of pain tolerance to consider as well.

With Wentz now nine days removed from surgery and Nelson at eight, we may hear another update from the team early next week.

