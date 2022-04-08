Report: Colts Close to Signing Former Eagles Safety

The Indianapolis Colts appear to be close to adding former Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod.

The Indianapolis Colts are finishing up a deal to sign former Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod according to Ian Rapoport.

McLeod will turn 32 in June and has spent a decade in the NFL after breaking in with the then St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

McLeod played four seasons with the Rams before heading to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

He has been a staple in the starting lineup since joining the Eagles. McLeod played in 75 games for the Eagles across six seasons and started in all 75 including at least 13 each of the last three seasons.

He had two 58 tackles and two interceptions last season. Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him a 63.7 in 2021, good for 43rd in the NFL among 92 eligible players. However, his 73.2 run defense grade was good for 27th in the league.

According to Spotrac, McLeod is coming off of a two-year $8.65 million contract with the Eagles. While terms of the new deal have yet to be disclosed, it's likely he's taking at least a small pay cut to join the Colts.

The Colts are still in good shape with regards to the salary cap with an estimated $15.3 million available before signing McCleod.

Earlier this week Stephen Holder of the Athletic had reported that the Colts' slow start to free agency may have been self induced due to tight purse strings.

The Colts seemed unwilling to meet the price tag of free agent Tyrann Mathieu, but the price appears to have been right for McLeod.