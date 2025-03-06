Colts Cut Expensive Defender, Open Salary Cap Space
The Indianapolis Colts have begun their cap casualties ahead of next week's free agency.
According to a team report, the Colts have decided to release defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, effectively freeing $6.49 million in cap space.
Davis signed with Indianapolis last offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Miami Dolphins as a 2020 second-round pick. During the 2024 season, he logged 15 combined tackles, 1 TFL, and one pass defended while playing 30% of the Colts' defensive snaps.
Now, Davis will hit the open market for a chance to join the third team of his career for the 2025 season.
The move gives the Colts added flexibility before free agency looms next week who come in at just over $30 million free in cap space.
However, Davis' departure may now leave a hole on the interior defensive line for Indianapolis after cutting ties just one year after signing him. Expect them to dabble in the free-agent market to add depth to the position or in April's draft for a cheaper alternative.
Free agency negotiations open across the league at noon ET on Monday, March 10th, where the pressure is on for the Colts and their front office to be aggressive in their endeavors.
