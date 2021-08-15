Sports Illustrated home
Colts' Edge Rushers Make Impact Beyond Box Score vs. Panthers

The Colts' young pass rushers have been dominant throughout training camp, and although they weren't eye-popping on Sunday against the Panthers, they affected the game beyond the box score.
Author:
Publish date:

© Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

One of the most dominant groups throughout the Indianapolis Colts' training camp has been the edge rushers.

On Sunday, they got a chance to put it all on display against a different team as they opened up the preseason at home against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts ultimately won the contest, 21-18, as the defense completely shut down the Panthers' offense in the second half to the tune of 72 total yards of offense and 0-of-6 on third downs.

Part of what made that second-half swing possible was the effort by the defensive line, which harassed Carolina's backfield, forcing quick decisions, errant throws, and rerouting rushing lanes.

While they didn't put up the glaring performances they'd been doing in camp practices — defensive tackle Joey Ivie had the only official sack on Sunday — guys like Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Al-Quadin Muhammad, and Isaac Rochell affected the pocket and timing for Carolina's quarterbacks throughout the game.

Turay wasn't credited with any official statistics during the game, but he did have three quarterback hurries as well as two hits. Likewise, Banogu had no tackles but had one hurry as well as the fumble recovery that ended the game. The pair has taken a huge jump in their camp performance and were able to give Carolina's offensive front a handful.

Veteran depth pieces Muhammad and Rochell each had three hurries, and Rochell added a hit. While he had a couple of highly visible missed tackles that led to big plays for the Panthers, Rochell did have those positive moments. The two backups are both vying for roster spots along the Colts' line, and their performance Sunday as pass rushers should've helped.

On Sunday, it would've been great to see the high energy of rookie first-round pick Kwity Paye on the field, but he has missed the last two practices with an ankle injury. Likewise, veteran Damontre Moore put together a nice couple of days but has also been out with a knee injury for the last week and a half.

Alas, two preseason games remain for the Colts, so we may still get to see more of this young group of edge rushers before the season begins on Sept. 12.

Colts teammates, including #57 Kemoko Turay, from left, and #52 Ben Banogu move to the next drill during Colts training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at Grand Park in Westfield. Colts Training Camp
