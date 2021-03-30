Colts Host Free-Agent Veteran Tight End for Tryout

The Indianapolis Colts are on the lookout for some tight end depth and recently brought in a free agent to kick the tires.

This week, the Colts hosted Jeremy Sprinkle for a tryout, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The fifth-year tight end spent his previous four years with the Washington Football Team as a reserve tight end.

Most recently in 2020, Sprinkle started 6-of-16 games and caught 1 of the 3 targets thrown his way for 6 yards.

He was a bit more productive the year before, however, posting career highs in receptions (26), targets (40), receiving yards (241), and tied his career-high with 1 touchdown.

Overall, Sprinkle has started 33-of-59 games, catching 34-of-55 targets for 301 yards (8.9 avg.) and 3 TD. He has also played in all 16 games for Washington in each of the last three years

According to Pro Football Focus, Sprinkle has a career grade of 50.1. While that is quite a lower grade overall, he’s improved his pass blocking grade each year of his career.

The Colts don't have any pressing needs at tight end — already operating with Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox — but their third tight end Trey Burton being a free agent creates a small void.

However, the common thought among analysts this offseason has been that the Colts more so need an athletic tight end that can stretch the field and pick up yards after the catch.

If this new player is a younger guy that can eventually develop into the Colts' top tight end, even better.

Sprinkle doesn't quite fit that bill, but depth never hurt anybody.

Should the Colts sign Sprinkle? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

