Report: Colts to Host Primetime Game in Week 9

Report: Colts to Host Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 9

The Colts will reportedly host the Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2021 regular season.
Author:
Publish date:

For the first time since 2017, the Indianapolis Colts will reportedly host a primetime game.

According to New York Post New York Jets beat reporter Brian Costello, the Colts will host the Jets on Nov. 4 in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football.

The Jets should be a more entertaining team in 2021 than in recent history.

They spent their first four picks in the recent 2021 NFL Draft on BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore, and UNC running back Michael Carter after also adding former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis and Cincinnati Bengals edge defender Carl Lawson.

The Colts and Jets have a long history, with the Colts holding the all-time lead, 42-29 (1-3 in the postseason).

The Colts have won two of the last three meetings, the most recent being last season when they trounced New York at home in Week 3, 36-7.

As mentioned, the last time the Colts hosted a primetime game was back in 2017 in Week 15 when they fell to the Denver Broncos, 25-13.

Since then, it's been a long-running complaint of Colts observers that the teams gets few primetime games and when they do, they're on the road.

The 2021 NFL regular season schedule is being unveiled Wednesday evening at 8:00 pm ET on NFL Network, but some matchups are already beginning to get leaked/reported.

On Wednesday morning, it was also officially announced that the Colts will open the season by hosting the Seattle Seahawks.

What do you think of the Colts' reported Week 9 matchup? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Sep 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is tackled for a safety by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
