Colts Hosting Former Pro Bowl Safety, Others for Workout

Colts Hosting Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Others for Workout

The Colts are reportedly hosting veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, among others for a workout.
The Indianapolis Colts are kicking the tires on a former Pro Bowl safety this week, as they are reportedly hosting Ha Ha Clinton-Dix among others for a workout.

Since being selected with the 21st-overall pick by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Clinton-Dix has bounced around the league.

He's been with Green Bay (2014-18), the Washington Football Team (2018), Chicago Bears (2019), and Dallas Cowboys (2020).

Most recently in 2020, Clinton-Dix failed to secure a starting spot with Dallas during training camp and was subsequently released.

He saw the field last with the Bears in 2019 as he started all 16 games and totaled 78 tackles, 2 fumbles recovered, 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, and 1 touchdown.

For his career, he has started 90-of-96 games, totaling 522 tackles (8 for loss), 5.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumbles recovered, 16 interceptions, 33 pass breakups, and 1 touchdown.

In 2016, Clinton-Dix earned his only Pro Bowl honors as well as being named Second-Team All-Pro.

Pro Football Focus has him with a career average grade of 73.3, which in itself is average.

For the Colts, the safety play behind starters Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis has been ho-hum, to say the least. Rookie fifth-round pick Shawn Davis has yet to practice in training camp as he nurses a hamstring injury, and no one else has really stood out.

If defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus would like to implement more three-safety looks in sub-packages where he can play the matchups, Clinton-Dix might be a good pickup.

Do you want the Colts to sign Clinton-Dix? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Green Bay Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) runs the ball back after an interception in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Gpg Packersvikings 091618 Abw2610
Colts Hosting Former Pro Bowl Safety, Others for Workout

