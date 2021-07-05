Young Colt Could Be Looking at First Pro Bowl in 2021

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated thinks Jonathan Taylor is one of a handful of NFL players who could make their first Pro Bowl in 2021.

It took a while for the Indianapolis Colts to find a star running back after fans were spoiled with the likes of Hall-of-Famer Edgerrin James and the early days of Joseph Addai during the 2000s.

However, they appear to have finally landed another true stud in Jonathan Taylor.

After accomplishing just about everything possible at the University of Wisconsin, the Colts selected Taylor with the 41st-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Taylor shook off a turbulent period of his rookie year to rebound in a big way and ultimately finish third in the NFL in rushing with 1,169 yards to go with 11 scores on the ground.

The Colts have had some quality running backs since James and Addai. Donald Brown had some flashes. Vick Ballard got the job done. I'll forever die on the Boom Herron hill. And Trent Richardson, well...

But this thing with Taylor feels real.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr thinks so too. He included Taylor among his "10 NFL Players Who Could Make Their First Pro Bowl Appearance in 2021."

JONATHAN TAYLOR, RB, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Taylor gained almost a full yard over expected per carry last year and fits well in an offense that is deeply committed to the running game. After finishing third in total yards last year, and with the Colts' adding a quarterback whose mobility should add another advantage in various run concepts, Taylor should be considered a favorite to lead the league in rushing next year, or at least come close as he did in 2020. He rarely fumbles (one fumble in 232 attempts), making him a safe bet to remain in favor.

So, could Taylor be the first Colts running back to make the Pro Bowl since Addai in 2007? There's a pretty good chance of it.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor accomplished quite a bit in 2020, and progression seems more likely than regression.

His rushing yardage was the most by a Colts running back since James' 1,506 in 2005, and his rushing touchdowns were the most since Addai's 12 in 2007. Taylor also became just the third rookie running back in franchise history to reach at least 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, joining James and Marshall Faulk.

Looking ahead to 2021, there's no reason to think Taylor shouldn't accomplish just as much if not more than his rookie season.

For starters, the Colts' offense should be centered around him, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, and the run game. The Colts have a quarterback reclamation project in Carson Wentz, so leaning on the run game and letting Wentz work off of that makes the most sense.

Taylor will also have just about all of his blocking back. Four of his five starting offensive linemen return, as do his two stud run-blocking tight ends in Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. The Colts also have two excellent blocking receivers in Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr.

If the retirement of left tackle Anthony Castonzo is a concern to you, just know that he was dealing with an ankle injury in the second half of the season and missed much of Taylor's explosive play. In games without Castonzo, Taylor averaged 22 touches for 136.8 yards and 1.5 touchdowns.

New starting left tackle Eric Fisher had a far superior run-blocking grade of 71.6 compared to Castonzo's 58.9 in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus.

Taylor has loads of talent, the opportunity for volume as well as a favorable situation around him.

There's a strong chance that his first Pro Bowl is on the horizon in 2021.

Do you think Taylor will make the Pro Bowl in 2021? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

