Colts get OL Help in Latest Mock Draft

The Indianapolis Colts are no stranger to pouring resources into the offensive line. They have the highest paid unit in the NFL at $41.5 million according to Spotrac.

Colts rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann has played extremely well the last two weeks, and he was tabbed as the Colts breakout candidate for the second half of the season by Bleacher Report.

Would the Colts pour a first-round pick into the offensive line in 2023? Brentley Weissman of The Draft Network certainly thinks it's a possibility.

He has the Colts taking Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 16 overall pick in his latest mock draft.

The Colts just missed on the big three quarterbacks and must now turn their attention to another position with their top pick. Outside of quarterback, left tackle is their most pressing need and they select Georgia’s Broderick Jones to fill that void. Jones is a powerful tackle with very good size and athletic ability. He would be a massive upgrade at left tackle. -- Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network

The University of Georgia's official site lists Jones at 6'4 and 310 pounds, not an ideal frame for an offensive tackle. But his height can be overlooked if his other traits like arm length, wingspan, lateral movement, etc. are in the plus category.

Whether he'd be a massive improvement on the rapidly improving Raimann is debatable. Could Raimann and Jones be bookend tackles though?

Braden Smith has some experience at right guard, but he's being paid tackle money after signing a 4-year $70-million contract with the Colts in 2021.

While the Colts offensive line has struggled through most of the 2022 season, this was one of the best units in the NFL in 2021.

It seems more likely the Colts would look to improve the personnel they have before spending big, either in free agency or the draft, on outside help.