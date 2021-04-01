The Colts Still Have a Few Needs to Address This Offseason

What do the Colts still need to address now that the big free agency rush has passed?

The NFL is in the sweet spot between the biggest waves of free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft at the end of April.

Now that the Indianapolis Colts have had ample time to address some of the most pressing needs on their roster, it's time to evaluate what they still need to do in order time improve.

Here are arguably their three biggest needs.

DEFENSIVE END

Under contract in 2021:

Tyquan Lewis (DT/DE), Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kemoko Turay, Isaac Rochell, Ben Banogu

Remaining 2021 free agents:

Players that could fit the Colts in free agency:

Melvin Ingram, Ryan Kerrigan

Players that could fit the Colts early in the draft:

Kwity Paye, Jaelan Phillips, Azeez Ojulari, Gregory Rousseau, Jayson Oweh, Joe Tryon

Right now, the only thing we know about the Colts' defensive end group is that they're a bunch of role players.

A few of them have potential, but none have proven enough for the Colts to not continue pursuing talent at the position this offseason.

The Colts finished 2020 with 40 sacks, which is an adequate number, but they had seven games with either one or zero sacks. Their pass rush has to get more consistent.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Under contract in 2021:

Braden Smith, Sam Tevi, Julién Davenport, Will Holden, Carter O’Donnell, Elijah Nkansah, Casey Tucker, Jake Benzinger

Remaining 2021 free agents:

Le’Raven Clark, Chaz Green

Players that could fit the Colts in free agency:

Dennis Kelly, Russell Okung

Players that could fit the Colts early in the draft:

Christian Darrisaw, Jalen Mayfield, Samuel Cosmi, Teven Jenkins, Liam Eichenberg, Alex Leatherwood

Similar to defensive end, the Colts have only done enough to the left tackle position this offseason to get by. They added Sam Tevi and Julién Davenport, but neither is likely to be the long-term answer.

The idea of left guard Quenton Nelson or right tackle Braden Smith moving to left tackle has been floated, but you'd have to think those are nothing more than backup plans.

There is a wealth of offensive tackle talent in this year's draft, so it makes too much sense for the Colts not to address it there.

CORNERBACK DEPTH

Under contract in 2021:

Kenny Moore II, Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III, Isaiah Rodgers, Andre Chachere, Anthony Chesley, Will Sunderland, Roderic Teamer

Remaining 2021 free agents:

T.J. Carrie

Players that could fit the Colts in free agency:

A.J. Bouye, Bashaud Breeland, Quinton Dunbar, Steven Nelson

Players that could fit the Colts early in the draft:

Caleb Farley, Jaycee Horn, Greg Newsome, Tyson Campbell, Aaron Robinson, Paulson Adebo

There's some young talent at corner for the Colts, but Xavier Rhodes is only under contract for one year, and Rock Ya-Sin is facing a pivotal 2021 campaign. Does Marvell Tell III take a leap forward after sitting out what would have been his second season in 2020?

One injury to this group in 2021, whether it be to either starter Kenny Moore II, Rhodes, or Ya-Sin, could mean big trouble.

This draft class has plenty of long, athletic, physical cornerbacks that the Colts like to acquire.

What do you think the Colts still need to address this offseason? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

